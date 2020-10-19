A strawweight rematch five years after the first pairing has been booked for UFC 256 on December 12. Perennial contender, Tecia ‘Tiny Tornado’ Torres and former Invicta FC strawweight champion, the always-active, Angela ‘Overkill’ Hill are set to meet once again, following their UFC 188 clash in June of 2015.

Massachusetts native, Torres looks to score her second victory of the year and another win over Hill, following a unanimous decision triumph over another former Invicta FC 115-pound titleholder, Brianna Van Buren at UFC Vegas 3 in June. The victory snapped a four-fight skid for Torres.

Making her staggering fifth Octagon appearance of 2020 alone, popular fan-favourite, Hill last featured in the main event of UFC Vegas 10 in September on short-notice, dropping a unanimous decision loss to former Invicta FC atomweight best, Michelle Waterson. The defeat followed a hugely-contentious split decision loss to one-time title challenger, Cláudia Gadelha at a UFC Fight Night Jacksonville event in May. News of the strawweight re-run was first reported by MMA Junkie reporter, Nolan King.

11-5 as a professional, from four of those five blemishes, Torres has dropped decision defeats to former division titleholders, Joanna Jȩdrzejczyk, Jéssica Andrade, and Rose Namajunas – as well as a judging loss to current champion, Zhang Weili.

Prior to her loss to Brazilian powerhouse, Andrade – Torres has managed a three-fight unbeaten run which included victories over common-opponent, Waterson, Juliana Lima, and current Bellator contender, Bec Rawlings.

Hill featured on the twentieth instalment of The Ultimate Fighter alongside Torres back in October of 2014 – before dropping a judging loss to the latter at UFC 188 the following June. Securing Invicta FC gold, the Maryland native took home a close split decision win over Livia Renata Souza, before notching a successful title defence against Kaline Medeiros.

Since her second stint under the UFC’s banner began back in February 2017 – Hill has amassed a 6-7 record, managing triumphs against Ashley Yoder, Maryna Moroz, Jodie Esquibel, Ariane Carnelossi, Hannah Cifers, and a February win over Loma Lookboonmee.