Michelle ‘The Karate Hottie’ Waterson is back in the win column. Although dropping the opening two frames, a much more active Waterson rallied for the final three rounds, to score a hugely-entertaining split decision victory over fellow former Invicta FC champion, Angela ‘Overkill’ Hill.

Often finding herself on the wrong side of judge’s scorecards in the past, a seemingly reinvigorated Waterson managed to rebound from a close decision defeat to Carla Esparza in May – to outstrike Hill for three of five rounds. Dealing with some significant swelling above her left eye and below her right eye, respectively – Waterson even managed to showcase her grappling prowess.

With the tide taking a definite turn, the now Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu brown belt, Waterson secured a hugely important takedown. In the penultimate and final frame, the Albuquerque native scored multiple side kicks and utilized her boxing to narrowly out strike a very game, Hill. With her first win of the year notched, Waterson called for a strawweight title-eliminator next.

Check out the highlights of our five-round main event, below.

SWINGIN' TIL THE BELL!



Waterson & Hill delivered and then some 👏 #UFCVegas10 pic.twitter.com/ov2w7jGc9s — UFC (@ufc) September 13, 2020

Crazy good scrap. Waterson by split decision. pic.twitter.com/eXha3HUHd9 — ShayMyName (@ImShannonTho) September 13, 2020