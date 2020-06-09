REPORT | Khabib Nurmagomedov’s Father Remains In A Critical Condition

Spread the word!













Abdulmanap Nurmagomedov, the father and coach of UFC lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov remains in a critical condition after catching the coronavirus and suffering complications with the disease.

Ramazan Rabadanov – who is a friend of the family – says Nurmagomedov’s condition is showing no signs of improvement. “There are no dynamics (changes). He’s still in the same (serious) condition,” Rabadanov told TASS

Nurmagomedov Sr originally had a health scare back in April but later told media he was feeling fine. However, his health quickly declined and he suffered a stroke and was placed into a medically induced coma – that he remains in.

The undefeated lightweight champion confirmed the news of his fathers’ condition last month, he said.

“He’s in the hospital now, he’s in a very serious condition. He had heart complications stemming from the virus. This virus has very seriously affected his heart, since he had a heart operation a year ago. He’s had surgery again. He’s in a difficult situation, very difficult. We ask Allah to return him to us. Thank you very much to everyone who writes, who sends their support. May Allah help us all.” (Translation by RT)

Nurmagomedov hasn’t fought since defeating Dustin Poirier at UFC 242 in September 2019. He was supposed to face long-time rival Tony Ferguson at UFC 249 but travel issues preventing he him from competing. Justin Gaethje stepped in and claimed the biggest win of his career making him interim lightweight champion and next in line for a shot at Khabib. The fight is expected to take place in September although it remains to be seen if the ill health of Nurmagomedov Sr will mean the fight is pushed back until next year.

Everyone at LowKickMMA wishes Abdulmanap Nurmagomedov a speedy recovery. Our thoughts are with the entire Nurmagomedov family at this tough time.