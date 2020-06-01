Report: Khabib Nurmagomedov Refused To Take COVID-19 Test Following Father’s Infection

Spread the word!













Abdulmanap Nurmagomedov Still In Critical Condition

UFC lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov reportedly refused to take a test for COVID-19 following his father’s recent infection.

The senior Nurmagomedov, Abdulamanap, is currently in a medically-induced coma and is unable to breathe without medical support after testing positive for COVID-19. It is the second time he is in a coma after previously falling ill last month with pneumonia and flu-like symptoms.

He later suffered a stroke and was placed in a medically-induced coma. He awoke eventually, but was unable to move or speak before his condition worsened again. There has been no further updates at the time of writing.

Nurmagomedov has been by his side in Moscow, but according to Telegram channel Mash (via RT), refused to take his own test for COVID-19. Instead, he told doctors to direct their full attention to his father.

“The Eagle” confirmed his father was in critical condition in a social media post last month.

“A lot has been written about my father on the Internet,” Nurmagomedov said. “He’s in the hospital now, he’s in a very serious condition. He had heart complications stemming from the virus. This virus has very seriously affected his heart, since he had a heart operation a year ago.

“He’s had surgery again. He’s in a difficult situation, very difficult. We ask Allah to return him to us. Thank you very much to everyone who writes, who sends their support. May Allah help us all.”

Everyone at LowKickMMA sends our well wishes to Abdulmanap Nurmagomedov at this difficult time.