Abdulmanap Nurmagomedov Placed In A Medically Induced Coma

Spread the word!













Abdulmanap Nurmagomedov, the father of UFC lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov has been put in a medically induced coma according to MMA manager Ali Abdelaziz. Last week it was reported Abdulmanap who has undergone heart surgery after complications with the coronavirus had awoken from a coma – now it appears that is not the case.

Speaking to ESPN, Abdelaziz appeared to rubbish those claims by saying Nurmagomedov Sr is still in a coma.

“I can confirm Khabib’s father is in a medically induced coma,” Abdelaziz said. “Khabib has been in contact with [Russian president] Vladimir Putin over the last several days, and he has promised Khabib’s father will receive the best medical treatment available.”

“Khabib’s No. 1 message to people around the world right now is to stay at home, to prevent the spread of coronavirus.”

Speaking out on social media last week, Khabib said that his father is currently in a critical condition and explained how his family had been deeply impacted by the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, he said.

“A lot has been written about my father on the Internet. He’s in the hospital now, he’s in a very serious condition. He had heart complications stemming from the virus. This virus has very seriously affected his heart, since he had a heart operation a year ago. He’s had surgery again. He’s in a difficult situation, very difficult. We ask Allah to return him to us. Thank you very much to everyone who writes, who sends their support. May Allah help us all.”

The lightweight king ended his message by stressing the importance of taking this virus seriously and working together tol help overcome it, Nurmagomedov said.



“Personally, I’ve had more than 20 relatives – I don’t mean people I know, I mean close relatives – who have been in intensive care… Many people I know have died, the parents of people close to me.”

“This virus has affected everyone. This virus doesn’t ask what your surname or name is, this virus doesn’t ask where you work, if you are rich or poor. Everyone has got ill. We can only overcome this together.” (Translated by RT)

Everyone at LowKickMMA sends our well wishes to Abdulmanap Nurmagomedov at this difficult time.