A high-profile bantamweight bout between former UFC featherweight kingpin, José Aldo ‘Jr.’ and division contender, Marlon ‘Chito’ Vera is currently targeted to feature at UFC 255 on November 21 from the UFC Apex facility in Las Vegas.

Recent UFC 251 feature, Aldo dropped his third straight defeat at the July ‘Fight Island’ event, slumping to a fifth-round knockout loss against current bantamweight titleholder, Petr ‘No Mercy’ Yan in a largely competitive back-and-forth for vacant gold.

Scoring the most high-profile victory of his professional career at UFC 252 in August – Team Oyama trainee, Vera took home an opening frame knockout win over the fan and betting favourite, ‘Sugar’ Sean O’Malley after an earlier leg kick caused an injury to the Montana native’s right leg. Combate’s Raphael Marinho was first to report the news of the targeted tie.

Former WEC and UFC 145-pound best, Aldo was originally scheduled to headline UFC 250 opposite then champion, Henry Cejudo in May, until VISA issues amid the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic forced his withdrawal.

Aldo had been inserted into the title bout against Yan despite losing his bantamweight division debut against compatriot, Marlon Moraes at UFC 245 in December of last year in a close three-round affair.

Prior to that loss, Aldo saw his two-fight rise against the veteran Jeremy Stephens, and Brasília native, Renato Moicano halted by current featherweight best, Alexander Volkanovski.

Unbeaten in his last six at bantamweight – Vera looks to make the Octagon walk for the third time this year, following a contentious decision loss to Song Yadong at a UFC Fight Night Jacksonville event in May in a 145-pound pairing. In the weeks and months following his win over O’Malley, Vera has called for pairings with former world champions, the above-mentioned, Aldo as well as Dominick Cruz.

Before his controversial judging defeat to Yadong, the Ecuadorian had notched five other wins on the trot at 135-pounds – besting Andre Ewell, Nohelin Hernandez, Frankie Saenz, Guido Cannetti, and Wuliji Buren.

UFC 255 takes place from the UFC Apex facility on November 21 – with Vera’s Team Oyama training partner, Alex Perez taking on Deiveson Figueiredo for the undisputed flyweight crown in the showcase’s headliner.