We have a new bantamweight champion in Petr Yan.

After a back-and-forth fight for majority of the their bantamweight title contest at UFC 251 on Saturday, Yan dropped Aldo in the final round and landed a barrage of ground and pound strikes before the referee saw enough.

As a result, he is now 7-0 in the UFC and reigns as the new king at 135 pounds following Henry Cejudo’s retirement back in May.

You can watch the highlights below:

What did you think of Yan’s performance?