A featherweight contest between Edson Barboza and Shane Burgos has been added to UFC 262.

That’s according to multiple outlets following an initial report from Combate stating it would take place at the pay-per-view event set for May 15. No location has been confirmed for now, but it will either take place in Las Vegas or Abu Dhabi.

It follows the news of Barboza signing a new multi-fight contract with the UFC late last month. The Brazilian recently snapped a three-fight losing streak with a unanimous decision victory over Makwan Amirkhani in October.

Currently ranked No. 14 in the featherweight rankings, the former lightweight will undoubtedly be looking to climb the ranks further in hopes of becoming a UFC champion for the first time.

A win over the No. 12-ranked Burgos would certainly help Barboza go closer to that goal, but it won’t be an easy task.

Although Burgos is coming off a unanimous decision defeat to Josh Emmett, “Hurricane” is one of the most durable and entertaining fighters in the division who is also a winner of six of his eight UFC outings.

A win over a veteran in Barboza would arguably be the biggest of his career and put him back on track for his own goal of becoming UFC champion.

No matter what happens, it promises to be a violent war.

Here is how the UFC 262 card currently looks:

Priscila Cachoeira vs. Gina Mazany

Viviane Araujo vs. Katlyn Chookagian

Alex Perez vs. Matt Schnell

Andrea Lee vs. Antonina Shevchenko

Edson Barboza vs. Shane Burgos

What do you make of the fight and how the card is shaping up so far?