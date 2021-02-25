Longtime UFC lightweight contender and recent featherweight mover, Edson Barboza has put pen to paper on a new multi-fight deal with the UFC — furthering his so far eleven-year stay with the North American-based organization.

A staple of the promotion’s lightweight top-ten and top-five on occasion, the Muay Thai ace recently tested featherweight waters in a somewhat surprising move last May — and has so far established a 1-1 record at 145-pounds, claiming the #14 rank.



Debuting at the featherweight limit at a UFC Fight Night event in Jacksonville, Florida in May — Barboza dropped a hugely-contentious split decision defeat to Hawaii’s, Dan Ige on his divisional bow. Returning eventually in October, Barboza got off the mark at featherweight with an impressive short-notice unanimous decision win over Makwan Amirkhani after a planned pairing with Sodiq Yusuff was shelved.



Attempting to make what may be a final run at Octagon gold, Barboza’s manager, Alex Davis revealed the news of his re-signing to MMA Fighting in a statement released this afternoon.

“The UFC has opted to re-sign (Edson) Barboza and keep him on the roster, and keep him active going forward,” Davis said. “Barboza and I believe he has what it takes to make a run for the belt and become the champion, and that’s his focus.“



A twenty-four fight UFC veteran, Barboza had previously called for his release from the promotion in the early months of 2020 — citing his frustration with his lack of activity since his close rematch loss to Paul Felder at UFC 242 in September the previous year in Abu Dhabi, UAE.



Scoring fifteen wins under the UFC’s banner, the Nova Friburgo kicker has notched an eye-catching twelve knockout victories over the course of his twelve-year professional career.



The 35-year-old has bested the likes of Ross Pearson, Danny Castillo, Evan Dunham, Bobby Green, the above mentioned, Felder, former champion Anthony Pettis, Gilbert Melendez, Beneil Dariush, Dan Hooker, and the above mentioned Amirkhani. Scoring a whopping three separate stoppages via leg kicks alone, Barboza also scored the first wheel-kick knockout in promotional history — dispatching Terry Etim via a massive spinning effort at UFC 142 in January of 2012.