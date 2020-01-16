RIZIN Light Heavyweight Champ Jiri Prochazka Inks UFC Deal

Spread the word!













RIZIN light heavyweight champion Jiri Prochazka is heading to the UFC.

ESPN reports that Prochazka, who signed with RIZIN back in 2015, is now part of the Las Vegas-based mixed martial arts (MMA) organization. Prochazka was a finalist in the 2015 RIZIN World Championship Grand Prix, defeating Vadim Nemkov and Satoshi Ishii, before being bested by “King Mo” Muhammed Lawal via first-round knockout.

Since that defeat, Prochazka has been on a 10-fight win streak, which includes wins over notable names such as C.B. Dollaway, Fabio Maldonado, and Brandon Halsey. He avenged his knockout loss to Lawal back in April at RIZIN 15 when he finished “King Mo” via third-round knockout. His amazing win streak caught the attention of Bellator heavyweight and light heavyweight champion Ryan Bader, who called Prochazka out recently.

However, that fight is now off the table, as Prochazka will now compete for the UFC, who isn’t too keen on crossover fights. No opponent or date has been named for Prochazka’s UFC debut, but we’ll keep you updated as we learn more.

