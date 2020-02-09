Jon Jones Gets Tight Decision Win Over Dominick Reyes – UFC 247 Highlights

Spread the word!













Jon Jones did just about enough to keep his light heavyweight title.

Jones defended his strap against Dominick Reyes in the main event of UFC 247 on Saturday night. However, Reyes certainly surprised many given his strong start. He connected on Jones multiple times and defended a number of takedown attempts.

Most even had him winning the first three rounds. However, he could only keep his pace for so long as Jones rallied and ended the fight strong.

In the end, all three judges scored it for “Bones” who believed he was the rightful winner.

You can watch the highlights below:

The challenger pushing the pace in R4!



🏆 The LHW gold hangs in the balance! #UFC247 pic.twitter.com/IqnJzawvMY — UFC (@ufc) February 9, 2020

IT ALL COMES DOWN TO THIS. 🔥



Jones and Reyes – who takes it?! #UFC247 pic.twitter.com/I33obPBD3i — UFC (@ufc) February 9, 2020

⏰ WE GO THE FULL 25 MINUTES. WHAT. A. FIGHT.



Has Reyes done enough to dethrone Jones? Sound off! ⬇️ #UFC247 pic.twitter.com/iO9kiCHaai — UFC (@ufc) February 9, 2020

What did you think of the fight? Did you agree with the decision?