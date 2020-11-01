It looks like UFC middleweight champion Israel Adesanya‘s next fight will be in the light heavyweight division.

Adesanya is coming off an impressive TKO win over Paulo Costa at UFC 253 last month to defend his middleweight title for a second time. He had earmarked Jared Cannonier as his next opponent should he have gotten past Robert Whittaker emphatically at UFC 254 last week.

However, that wasn’t the case with Whittaker coming out on top and given that Adesanya only faced “The Reaper” a year ago, it looks like the UFC is going in a different direction with him.

As per UFC president Dana White, Adesanya’s next fight will be for Jan Blachowicz’s light heavyweight crown in what will be a champion vs. champion super fight.

“Dana White tells me he met with Israel Adesanya yesterday and his next fight will definitely be a move up in weight to challenge Jan Blachowicz at light heavyweight,” ESPN’s Brett Okamoto tweeted after UFC Vegas 12 on Saturday.

Dana White tells me he met with Israel Adesanya yesterday and his next fight will definitely be a move up in weight to challenge Jan Blachowicz at light heavyweight. — Brett Okamoto (@bokamotoESPN) November 1, 2020

Blachowicz recently stated that he heard Adesanya was interested in fighting him so it certainly seems like the wheels are in motion for this fight to be booked.

And as far as the Pole was concerned, he is down to fight in March.

“I have heard that Israel Adesanya wants to face me next. No problem, If you are ready to fight in March, let’s do this. Prepare for a some fireworks guys 💥👊#LegendaryPolishPower”

I have heard that Israel Adesanya wants to face me next. No problem, If you are ready to fight in March, let's do this. Prepare for a some fireworks guys 💥👊#LegendaryPolishPower — Jan Blachowicz (@JanBlachowicz) October 29, 2020

Who do you have winning?