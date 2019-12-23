Report: Cory Sandhagen Not Fighting At UFC Raleigh

Spread the word!













Corey Sandhagen will no longer be taking part at UFC Raleigh on January 25.

Sandhagen was originally booked to welcome Frankie Edgar into the bantamweight division in a co-main event spot. However, Edgar stepped in on short notice to face The Korean Zombie at UFC Busan this past weekend.

“The Answer” was initially hoping to still face Sandhagen next month, but it was always unlikely — especially following Zombie’s dominant first-round TKO win over Edgar.

Sandhagen was notably upset at Edgar taking the fight but was still hoping to compete at UFC Raleigh. But that’s no longer the case according to MMA DNA.

BREAKING.



Cory Sandhagen will NOT fight at #UFCRaleigh on January 25th. There will be no replacement for Frankie Edgar.



Sandhagen tells us he hopes to fight in March/April against either Marlon Moraes or Dominick Cruz.



Story (in Dutch)https://t.co/eq85sjhm7w pic.twitter.com/YxjgFyd6tK — MMA DNA (@MMADNANL) December 23, 2019

Sandhagen now hopes to fight in March or April. He previously expressed an interest in facing former bantamweight champion Dominick Cruz and he remains in his radar.

However, he is also targeting former title challenger Marlon Moraes who is coming off a contested split decision win over Jose Aldo at UFC 245 earlier this month.

It will be interesting to see how things transpire in what is becoming a shark tank of a bantamweight division with so many top contenders. Sandhagen is certainly one of them as he remains undefeated in the UFC with a 5-0 record.

Who do you think Sandhagen should fight next?