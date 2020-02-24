Report: Conor McGregor vs. Justin Gaethje Summer Fight Planned

It looks like the combat sports world may get to see Conor McGregor vs. Justin Gaethje after all.
According to ESPN’s Ariel Helwani, a potential summer fight between the pair is the current frontrunner as of now. However, nothing is confirmed yet as talks are very preliminary and things could change.
“Ariel Helwani says a summer time fight between McGregor vs. Gaethje is the current front runner. Things could change, talks very preliminary at this point.#HelwaniShow“
Gaethje has been repeatedly campaigning for a fight with the Irishman. However, as the weeks have gone by since McGregor’s win over Donald Cerrone last month, “The Highlight” was quickly losing hope.
Just recently, he claimed that McGregor was undoubtedly ducking him before proceeding to call him out once again.
It looks like McGregor is all ears now, even though he previously stated that Gaethje was on his list. It’s a fight that the former two-weight champion’s head coach John Kavanagh also wanted to see, albeit at welterweight.
“Justin Gaethje at 170,” Kavanagh said. “That would be my personal preference … because he’s another lightweight. Neither of them have to cut weight and the goal – I’ll be careful with my words here – the kind of vision is to get that 155-pound belt back so it’s a step towards that.”
It’s unlikely that Gaethje would have any complaints if the fight did indeed get booked at welterweight.
Do you think we’ll see McGregor vs. Gaethje this summer?