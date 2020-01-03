Conor McGregor: Justin Gaethje Is On My List

Spread the word!













There seems to be a lot of bad blood brewing between Justin Gaethje and former UFC champ Conor McGregor.

Gaethje tried desperately to land a fight with McGregor this year, wanting to be the one to welcome the Irishman back to the Octagon. However, that opportunity instead went to Donald “Cowboy” Cerrone, as the pair will meet in the main event of UFC 246 on pay-per-view (PPV) from the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada on January 18.

Since the announcement, Gaethje has been extremely frustrated, unable to get a fight that excites him booked, as well as openly hoping for McGregor to get knocked out by Cerrone later this month. In response, McGregor told The MacLife during a recent interview that “The Highlight” has been added to his “list.” (H/T BJPenn.com)

“He’s on the list. He is on the list. Maybe I will face him next. Maybe I’ll face him next, you know? He has it coming to him. I mean laugh at how Justin is behaving. He’s a funny guy. He’s been taking it very to heart, you know?

“And I know the feeling when you do that. So maybe I’ll get through Donald and I’ll have a quick turnaround against Justin. So maybe that’s what will happen. But Justin is on the list, no doubt,” McGregor said.

There are certainly a ton of options for McGregor’s next fight after Cerrone; with names such as Jorge Masvidal, Nate Diaz, Khabib Nurmagomedov, and more being mentioned. Of course, he’ll have to first get through Cerrone, one of the most dangerous fighters under the UFC’s banner at the moment, before planning his next move.

What do you think about McGregor adding Gaethje to his “list?”