Amanda Nunes has her next title defense set.

The two-weight champion is coming off a relatively easy first-round submission win over Megan Anderson to defend her women’s featherweight title at UFC 259 last month.

She will now defend her bantamweight title for the first time since December 2019 as she is set to face Julianna Pena at the upcoming UFC 265 pay-per-view event taking place in August. That’s as per ESPN’s Brett Okamoto who was quoting UFC president Dana White.

“The Lioness will make her return to the bantamweight division in August. Per Dana White (@danawhite), Amanda Nunes (@Amanda_Leoa) will defend her 135-pound title against Julianna Peña (@VenezuelanVixen) at UFC 265.”

Nunes’ last title defense at 135 pounds was a unanimous decision win over Germaine de Randamie. She has since defended her featherweight crown successfully twice.

Pena, meanwhile, has won two of her last three since returning to action in 2019 and is coming off a third-round submission win over Sara McMann in January.

She was set to face Holly Holm next only for the latter to pull out which led to Pena aggressively calling out Nunes as she believed the champ was ducking her.

Pena has certainly got what she asked for now.