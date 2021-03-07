Untouchable. Amanda Nunes turned in a quite frankly, scary striking masterclass prior to submitting former Invicta FC champion, Megan Anderson with a dominant, unchallenged, armbar in the opening two-minutes of the first frame.

Landing with scary power in the opening exchange, Nunes marched the Australian down, uncorking a massive overhand right — which really sent Anderson’s eyes rolling in an instant. Backed up to the fence, Anderson ate another heavy right hand, before stumbling forward, almost into a double-leg of Nunes, more or less falling to her back.

Initially threatening with a rear-naked choke, Nunes rolled with Anderson, locking up first, a triangle, and then a triangle armbar — forcing a tap from the Queensland native with the latter.

Below, catch the highlights from Nunes’ dominant victory over Anderson.