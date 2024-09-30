Renato Moicano Warns UFC Star Paddy Pimblett: ‘Please Don’t Accept the Fight, I’m Going to Hurt You’

Renato Moicano says that ‘The Baddy’ Paddy Pimblett better not accept a fight against him. Coming off of a TKO victory this past weekend at UFC Paris, ‘Money’ Moicano is warning the UK-born fighter.

Renato Moicano Warns Paddy Pimblett

After his impressive win against Benoit Saint-Denis, the Brazilian-born Moicano has now put together four consecutive wins in the UFC’s competitive lightweight division. People are discussing a potential showdown against the popular Paddy Pimblett. The UK-born fighter even agreed to the bout on Instagram.

On a potential matchup against ‘The Baddy’ Moicano told the English fighter to avoid the fight at all costs for his own safety. During the post-fight presser, the Brazilian athlete said:

“Please don’t accept the fight. I’m going to hurt you. I’m going to elbow your skull. “Right now, I’m looking for exposure. I’m looking for cameras because I’ve been in the UFC for 10 years. This year will be 10 years. Three years ago, nobody knew me. Nobody knew me, and I always worked hard. I always have put in the work. But it doesn’t matter if you’re the best fighter in the world nobody knows. I want more cameras. I want more people talking about my name in MMA because that way I can bring more attention, and I can make my case to fight for the belt eventually.” [Ht MMAJunkie]

Paddy Pimblett

The English-born Paddy Pimblett is a crowd favorite and popular fighter in the UFC. He was a two-division champion in Cage Warriors before making his UFC debut and has since put together six wins in the UFC.

Most recently, he is coming off of a first-round submission win against Bobby Green which secured him an official spot in the top 15 at lightweight.

Renato Moicano

Brazil’s Renato Moicano has bounced around the UFC featherweight and lightweight divisions with impressive success. He is known for his aggressive style, always aiming for a finish whether it’s a knockout on the feet or a submission win, he is a hungry fighter who hunts for stoppage bonuses.

PARIS, FRANCE – SEPTEMBER 28: (L-R) Renato Moicano of Brazil punches Benoit Saint Denis of France in a lightweight fight during the UFC Fight Night event at The Accor Arena on September 28, 2024 in Paris, France. (Photo by Chris Unger/Zuffa LLC)

Renato Moicano vs. Paddy Pimblett might be a UFC main event fight down the line.