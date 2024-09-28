Renato Moicano Bloodies Benoit Saint-Denis in Opening Round, Scores Doctor’s Stoppage TKO – UFC Paris Highlights

Renato Moicano made it four in a row at UFC Paris after he bloodied Benoit Saint-Denis in the first round.

‘Money’ flexed his ground game early, securing an easy takedown in the opening minute of their UFC Paris headliner on Saturday. From there, Moicano spent the majority of the round battering and bloodying the ‘God of War’ with a variety of brutal ground and pound strikes.

To his credit, Saint-Denis survived the first five minutes, but he slowly walked back to his corner already looking like a fighter who had just gone 25 hard minutes. With multiple cuts over his right eye and a horrifically swollen left eye, it seemed to be a matter of time before Moicano would finish the job.

Surprisingly, Saint-Denis bounced back in the second round and actually took the round on all three judge’s scorecards. Unfortunately, the French native was not allowed to come out for round three after referee Marc Goddard called in the cageside physician to check on Saint-Denis’ eye.

Indicating he was unable to see out of his right eye, the bout was called off, and ‘Money’ was declared the winner via a technical knockout.

Official Result: Renato Moicano def. Benoit Saint-Denis via TKO (doctor’s stoppage) at 5:00 of Round 2.

Check out highlights from Renato Moicano vs. Benoit Saint-Denis at UFC Paris:

UFC Fight Night: Moicano vs. Saint Denis September 28, 2024 Accor Arena, Paris, France. Main Event .



Renato Moicano vs Benoît Saint Denis



BENOIT’s CORNER AFTER 1



EYES LOOK COMPLETELY COOKED !? pic.twitter.com/D6cpfeJVyr — Just zipped a bong hit with my bear Ted (@stonedagainbros) September 28, 2024

⚔️ Renato Moicano via TKO. Doctor didn't let BSD to continue. pic.twitter.com/zlSzr9Vs7F — Home of Fight (@Home_of_Fight) September 28, 2024

The main event gets stopped, rightfully so. Renato Moicano beats Benoît Saint-Denis in Paris#UFCParis pic.twitter.com/HCK2d8Bqqa — Fight 4 Yours (@fight_4_yours) September 28, 2024