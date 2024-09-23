Paddy Pimblett Reveals Timeline For His Return to the Octagon

Paddy Pimblett is chomping at the bit to get back inside the Octagon. Unfortunately, he’s not exactly sure when that will be.

‘The Baddy’ bagged his sixth-straight win on MMA’s biggest stage in April via a first-round submission victory over Bobby ‘King’ Green at UFC 304 in Manchester.

Immediately following the fight, Pimblett called for a clash with another streaking standout in the lightweight division, Renato Moicano.

“Now I want to fight Renato Moicano,” Pimblett told Action Network. “He wants to fight me. I want to fight him. I think it’d be a fun fight for everyone involved. We’d end up having a good fight. If it was up to me, it’s Moicano. It’s a good scrap,” he added. I was thinking the other week, the perfect route to the title would have been Moicano and then Charles Oliveira.

Unfortunately for Pimblett, ‘Money’ already has a fight lined up against Benoit Saint-Denis which goes down this Saturday in Paris, France. But if Moicano comes out on top, the Liverpudlian is hoping to throw hands with the Brazilian as early as December, but more than likely in early 2025.

“I have no idea at the minute. I think the only card that I could possibly fight on is December again in Vegas but nothing’s been said at the minute. I know Moicano’s fighting next week, can’t see him coming back soon enough for December so could end up being next year, early next year” (h/t MMA News).

Considering Pimblett just broke a chicken wing eating record at his favorite local restaurant, a December date may be a little ambitious for the notorious binge eater.

Paddy Pimblett open to a clash with dan hooker

Moicano isn’t the only name on Pimblett’s name these days. Should he be offered a fight with the surging Dan Hooker, ‘The Baddy’ would be hard-pressed to say no — especially after ‘The Hangman’ snagged a spot in the lightweight top five with a win over Mateusz Gamrot last month.