Paddy Pimblett mocks Renato Moicano after UFC 311 title fight loss: ‘You tapped after like 2 seconds’

Polarizing lightweight contender, Paddy Pimblett has poked fun at arch-rival, Renato Moicano following his one-sided submission loss at UFC 311 over the weekend in a short-notice pairing with champion, Islam Makhachev — claiming he would choke the Brazilian out if they ever fought.

Taking headlining honors on just a day’s notice at UFC 311 over the weekend, Brasilia fan-favorite, Moicano dropped a dominant opening round D’Arce choke submission loss to pound-for-pound number one, Makhachev in an impromptu title pairing.

Initially scheduled to take on veteran contender, Beneil Dariush in a main card showdown, Moicano replaced an injury-stricken, Arman Tsarukyan who suffered a back injury whilst cutting weight in the early hours of Friday morning.

And receiving flak from long-time rival, Pimblett who has been continually linked with a pairing against the Brazilian, Moicano’s submission loss to the Russian was the subject of mockery from the Scouse contender.

Paddy Pimblett rips Renato Moicano after UFC 311 title fight loss

“I’m not talking sh*t Renato (Moicano),” Paddy Pimblett posted on his official X account. “I’m talking facts u tapped after like 2 seconds like a b*tch only chance you’ll ever get to be a @ufc world champ & u quit like an absolute sausage! I’d make u quit just like Islam (Makhachev) did you.”

I won’t need judges for you they’ll have the night off if we fight just make sure you don’t tap when I choke u,” Paddy Pimblett posted in a follow up tweet.

Himself sidelined since last summer, Pimblett most recently extended his winning run in the Octagon to eight straight fights with a dominant triangle choke submission win over veteran lightweight striker, King Green.