Renato Moicano Ready to Make Some Noise with a Win over the ‘God of War’ at UFC Paris

Renato Moicano plans on making some noise in The City of Light.

This Saturday, September 28, ‘Money’ is back in action as he headlines the UFC’s return to Paris for a high-stakes lightweight scrap with Benoit Saint-Denis.

Emanating from Accor Arena, Moicano will look to add another big win to his resume and take one step closer toward a spot in the lightweight top 10. Having won five of his last six, including a pair of impressive showings against Drew Dober and Jalin Turner, the Brazilian fan favorite is confident that a decisive win over the ‘God of War’ will help him to maintain his upward trajectory.

“If I beat Benoit Saint-Denis, I am in a good position,” Moicano told MMA Junkie. “I get these main events. I get the popularity of the audience. And if he beats me, it’s going to be good for him, too, because I am a veteran. UFC always benefits from whatever, so I don’t really care. I’m focused on myself, my training camp, and on the fight week and to deliver the best performance.”

Renato Moicano eyes potential clashes with paddy pimblett or dan hooker

If Moicano sees his hand raised in enemy territory this weekend, he already has a couple of big names in mind for his next opponent. Namely, Paddy Pimblett and Dan Hooker.

While Hooker may be the more beneficial fight considering ‘The Hangman’ just re-entered the lightweight top five with a big win over Mateusz Gamrot, ‘Money’ sees Pimblett as the more challenging option.