Joe Rogan claims Alex Pereira fought at UFC 313 with hand fracture, norovirus

According to veteran color-commenator, Joe Rogan, former light heavyweight champion, Alex Pereira fought against Magomed Ankalaev at UFC 313 dealing with some notable issues — namely a hand fracture and a norovirus bug.

Pereira, a former middleweight champion to boot, suffered his first defeat at the light heavyweight limit in his brief Octagon tenure, dropping his divisional crown to boot. Finding himself on the receiving end of a close, controversial unanimous decision (48-47, 48-47, 49-46) loss to surging challenger, Ankalaev — losing his belt in the process.

And complaining against the decision issued against him, Pereira — who notably revealed he suffered with flu-like symptoms during his UFC 307 title fight against Khalil Rountree last October, was dealt another pair of setbacks according to Rogan during UFC 313 preparation.

Joe Rogan claims Alex Pereira fought through injury, illness at UFC 313

Hosting a Fight Companion podcast over the weekend for UFC London, veteran color-caller, Rogan claimed he had heard Pereira was dealing with a hand fracture and a norovirus — also known as the ‘winter vomiting bug’ during his UFC 313 title fight with Ankalaev.

“They say he (Alex Pereira) fought with a broken hand and norovirus against (Magomed) Ankalaev,” Rogan said.

Expected to land a rematch with Ankalaev immediately next, Pereira was offered a potential August return by the Russian over the weekend — who admitted the Sao Paulo knockout artist likely “deserved” the chance to fight for the title again given his dominant reign as titleholder.

August, but please #noVaseline,” Magomed Ankalaev posted on his official X account

Enjoying a roughshod run as king at 205lbs, Pereira defended the title a stunning three times last year alone — which included spectacular knockout wins over the above-mentioned, Rountree — as well as former champions, Jiri Prochazka, and Jamahal Hill with emphatic finishes.