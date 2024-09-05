UFC Paris: Renato Moicano vs. Benoit Saint-Denis: – Fight Card, Betting Odds, Start Time

UFC Paris: Renato Moicano vs. Benoit Saint-Denis

All the fights for Renato Moicano vs. Benoit Saint-Denis in Paris on Saturday 28th September 2024. With betting odds, start time, date, fight card, and information on how to watch.

  • Event: UFC Paris: Renato Moicano vs. Benoit Saint-Denis
  • Date: Sat, Sep, 28 2024
  • Location: Accor Arena, Paris, France
  • Broadcast: Prelims 12 p.m. ET in the U.S., Main Card 3 p.m. ET in the U.S.
  • Broadcast in the UK: Prelims will begin at 5 p.m. BST, Main Card at 8 p.m. BST
Renato Moicano vs. Benoit Saint Denis Poster

UFC Paris: Renato Moicano vs. Benoit Saint-Denis Full fight card

Main Card

  • Renato Moicano vs. Benoit Saint-Denis: Lightweight Main Event
  • Nassourdine Imavov vs. Brendan Allen: Middleweight
  • Ion Cutelaba vs. Ivan Erslan: Light Heavyweight
  • Morgan Charrière vs. Morgan Charrière: Featherweight
  • Farés Ziam vs. Matt Frevola: Lightweight
  • Kevin Jousset vs. Bryan Battle: Welterweight
Prelims

  • Daniel Barez vs. Victor Altamirano: Flyweight
  • Oumar Sy vs. Da Woon Jung: Light Heavyweight
  • Daria Zhelezniakova vs. Ailin Perez: Women’s Bantamweight
  • Germaine de Randamie vs. Nora Cornolle: Women’s Bantamweight
  • William Gomis vs. Joanderson Brito: Featherweight
  • Ludovit Klein vs. Roosevelt Roberts: Lightweight
  • Bolaji Oki vs. Chris Duncan: Lightweight

*Fight card, bout order, and number of fights are subject to change

Renato Moicano vs. Benoit Saint-Denis Tale of the Tape

Name:Renato MoicanoBenoit Saint Denis
Country:BrazilFrance
Age:3528
Height:5 ft 11 in (180 cm)5 ft 11 in (1.80 m)
Weight:156 lb (71 kg; 11 st 2 lb)155 lb (70 kg; 11 st 1 lb)
Reach:72 in (183 cm)73 in (185 cm)

Start date and time

UFC Paris: Renato Moicano vs. Benoit Saint-Denis takes place on Saturday, September 28th, at Accor Arena, Paris, France. The main card will start at 3 p.m. ET with the the Prelims starting at 12 p.m. ET.

In the UK, the main event starts at 8 p.m. GMT with the Prelims starting at 5 p.m. GMT.

Betting Odds

  • Renato Moicano: +210 underdog
  • Benoit Saint-Denis: –245 favorite

Tickets

If you are lucky enough to be near Paris or plan to attend UFC Paris: Renato Moicano vs. Benoit Saint-Denis at the Accor Arena tickets are available here.

UFC Paris: Renato Moicano vs. Benoit Saint-Denis Trailer

TBA

PPV price and Live streams

UFC Paris: Renato Moicano vs. Benoit Saint-Denis is Live on ESPN+. In the UK, UFC Paris is available on TNT Sports as well as the early prelims on UFC Fight Pass.

What is Next after UFC Paris Renato Moicano vs. Benoit Saint-Denis?

The next UFC event that follows UFC Paris Renato Moicano vs. Benoit Saint-Denis is UFC 307: Alex Pereira vs. Khalil Rountree Jr on Saturday 5th October 2024.

