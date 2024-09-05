UFC Paris: Renato Moicano vs. Benoit Saint-Denis: – Fight Card, Betting Odds, Start Time
All the fights for Renato Moicano vs. Benoit Saint-Denis in Paris on Saturday 28th September 2024. With betting odds, start time, date, fight card, and information on how to watch.
- Event: UFC Paris: Renato Moicano vs. Benoit Saint-Denis
- Date: Sat, Sep, 28 2024
- Location: Accor Arena, Paris, France
- Broadcast: Prelims 12 p.m. ET in the U.S., Main Card 3 p.m. ET in the U.S.
- Broadcast in the UK: Prelims will begin at 5 p.m. BST, Main Card at 8 p.m. BST
UFC Paris: Renato Moicano vs. Benoit Saint-Denis Full fight card
Main Card
- Renato Moicano vs. Benoit Saint-Denis: Lightweight Main Event
- Nassourdine Imavov vs. Brendan Allen: Middleweight
- Ion Cutelaba vs. Ivan Erslan: Light Heavyweight
- Morgan Charrière vs. Morgan Charrière: Featherweight
- Farés Ziam vs. Matt Frevola: Lightweight
- Kevin Jousset vs. Bryan Battle: Welterweight
Prelims
- Daniel Barez vs. Victor Altamirano: Flyweight
- Oumar Sy vs. Da Woon Jung: Light Heavyweight
- Daria Zhelezniakova vs. Ailin Perez: Women’s Bantamweight
- Germaine de Randamie vs. Nora Cornolle: Women’s Bantamweight
- William Gomis vs. Joanderson Brito: Featherweight
- Ludovit Klein vs. Roosevelt Roberts: Lightweight
- Bolaji Oki vs. Chris Duncan: Lightweight
*Fight card, bout order, and number of fights are subject to change
Renato Moicano vs. Benoit Saint-Denis Tale of the Tape
|Name:
|Renato Moicano
|Benoit Saint Denis
|Country:
|Brazil
|France
|Age:
|35
|28
|Height:
|5 ft 11 in (180 cm)
|5 ft 11 in (1.80 m)
|Weight:
|156 lb (71 kg; 11 st 2 lb)
|155 lb (70 kg; 11 st 1 lb)
|Reach:
|72 in (183 cm)
|73 in (185 cm)
Start date and time
UFC Paris: Renato Moicano vs. Benoit Saint-Denis takes place on Saturday, September 28th, at Accor Arena, Paris, France. The main card will start at 3 p.m. ET with the the Prelims starting at 12 p.m. ET.
In the UK, the main event starts at 8 p.m. GMT with the Prelims starting at 5 p.m. GMT.
Betting Odds
- Renato Moicano: +210 underdog
- Benoit Saint-Denis: –245 favorite
Tickets
If you are lucky enough to be near Paris or plan to attend UFC Paris: Renato Moicano vs. Benoit Saint-Denis at the Accor Arena tickets are available here.
UFC Paris: Renato Moicano vs. Benoit Saint-Denis Trailer
TBA
PPV price and Live streams
UFC Paris: Renato Moicano vs. Benoit Saint-Denis is Live on ESPN+. In the UK, UFC Paris is available on TNT Sports as well as the early prelims on UFC Fight Pass.
What is Next after UFC Paris Renato Moicano vs. Benoit Saint-Denis?
The next UFC event that follows UFC Paris Renato Moicano vs. Benoit Saint-Denis is UFC 307: Alex Pereira vs. Khalil Rountree Jr on Saturday 5th October 2024.