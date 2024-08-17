Dan Hooker edges out Mateusz Gamrot with split decision win, cracks top-5 – UFC 305 Highlights

Veteran lightweight challenger, Dan Hooker has likely returned himself to the elites of the divisional rankings ahead of next week — landing a close, split decision (29-28, 28-29, 29-28) victory against Polish contender, Mateusz Gamrot on the main card of UFC 305.

Auckland native, Hooker, a perennial contender in the lightweight division, arrived tonight in his return against Gamrot off the back of consecutive wins over both Claudio Puelles, and last year, Jalin Turner.

And snapping the impressive rise of the former two-weight KSW champion, Gamrot tonight ‘Downunder’, pressure was the name of the game for City Kickboxing star, Hooker from the outset and throughout their three round matchup at 155lbs.

Dropping Gamrot with a clipping shot behind the ear in the dying moments of the first round, Hooker would make it back to his feet following a handful of successful takedowns from Gamrot in the second and final frames en route to a close split win — New Zealand striker, Hooker would then call for a symbolic BMF title fight, as well as a clash with former champion, Conor McGregor, or a title-eliminator matchup next.

Below, catch the highlights from Dan Hooker’s win over Mateusz Gamrot at UFC 305