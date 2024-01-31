UFC legend Quinton ‘Rampage’ Jackson set to make boxing debut against Shannon Briggs on June 1

Octagon icon Quinton ‘Rampage’ Jackson will fight for the first time in five years this summer.

As announced on social media, the former UFC light heavyweight champion will make his boxing debut on June 1 when he meets knockout artist and legendary pugilist Shannon Briggs. According to a video shared by ‘Rampage’ online, the bout will go down in Qatar.

“It’s finally going to happen! Rampage vs Shannon Briggs in Qatar this summer,” Rampage wrote in the caption on X. “My 1st boxing match don’t miss it.”

“I finally got the contract. It’s been over two years in the making of me hearing Ms. Shannon Biggs-mouth,” reveals in the video. “I get to shut him up once and for all in Qatar on June 1. Shannon, you’re gonna regret calling me out all those years ago. You’ve been posting ungodly videos of me… Tagging me in ungodly videos and I just endured and I got the contract. “I’m gonna shut your mouth once and for all.”

‘Rampage’ vs. Briggs is the battle of two combat sports icons

Rampage’ walked away from mixed martial arts in 2019 after dropping three of his last four under the Bellator MMA banner. Throughout his two-decade-long career, Jackson went toe-to-toe with some of the biggest names in the history of the sport, including Chuck Liddell, Wanderlei Silva, Mauricio ‘Shogun’ Rua, Dan Henderson, Rashad Evans, Forrest Griffin, Jon Jones, and Fedor Emelianenko.

Shannon Briggs last fought in 2016, ending his career on a nine-fight win streak with all, but one ending by way of KO. Over his 24-year career, ‘The Cannon’ amassed a record of 60-6 with 53 knockouts giving him a staggering 88.3% finish rate. In 2006, he defeated Siarhei Liakhovich via a 12th-round TKO to claim the WBO heavyweight world championship.

He also captured the WBC FECARBOX heavyweight title, the NABA and NABO heavyweight titles, the USBA heavyweight title, and the WBC Latino heavyweight title.