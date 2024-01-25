Daniel Cormier reacts to Jon Jones’ sly diss after UFC Hall of Famer’s comments: ‘I said a ton of nice things about you’

Former UFC champion Daniel Cormier responds to long-time rival Jon Jones in latest back-and-forth.

It seems that Jones and Cormier will never truly put their feud behind them despite no chance of them ever fighting again. Since 2010 when the pair first met Jones and Cormier were at odds, the pair’s contrasting personalities clearly rubbed each other the wrong way.

Their rivalry began to get very personal and includes two fights in the Octagon, out-of-ring scuffles, personal attacks and threats.

The pair last faced-off back in 2015 and at times it seems that they have put things behind them as much as one can. However, every so often the pair engage in a back-and-forth that shows that those feelings have not really slipped.

After Daniel Cormier referred to Jon Jones as ‘a bad employee’, ‘Bones’ took to X and labelled ‘DC’ as bitter.

“Never let a “bad employee” beat you up and take everything from you twice. It’ll leave you bitter for a really long time evidently” – Jon Jones.

Never let a “bad employee” beat you up and take everything from you twice. It’ll leave you bitter for a really long time evidently — BONY (@JonnyBones) January 18, 2024

Daniel Cormier responds to Jon Jones

Responding via his YouTube channel, Cormier discussed Jones’ comments and clarified his position in a respectful manner.

“If I could say 100 things about him positively, he holds on to the negative things. I wasn’t talking about him directly,” Cormier said. “All I was saying is that when you have employees and businesses, sometimes things go sideways with employees…even if he won both fights. In that moment, it doesn’t change what I would say…it doesn’t change what happened with the fight with Dan Henderson, it doesn’t change what happened with Jones and UFC 200, and it doesn’t change the reason why Dana [White] went off…”

“I also said a ton of nice things about you. I also said that the UFC couldn’t afford to get rid of him because he’s too valuable…he’s always going to be safe because he’s so important…I’m not bitter, guys, I’m fine with everything…sure, he won the fights, because I don’t think he’s the only person in my life who I’ve fought who was on steroids.” (H/T BJPenn.com)

Do you think Daniel Cormier and Jon Jones can ever be friends?