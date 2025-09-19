Raja Jackson Arrested Following Brutal Wrestling Assault

Raja Jackson, son of former UFC champion Quinton “Rampage” Jackson, was arrested by Los Angeles police on September 18, facing felony charges in connection with a violent assault on professional wrestler Stuart “Syko Stu” Smith during a live-streamed wrestling event in August.

The 25-year-old is currently being held on $50,000 bond after authorities booked him on felony charges related to the August 23 incident at a KnokX Pro Wrestling Academy event in Sun Valley, California. Specific details of the charges have not been publicly disclosed, though jail records confirm the felony classification.

Raja Jackson: August Incident

The assault occurred during what was intended to be a scripted wrestling performance at the “Knox Experience” event, which was being livestreamed on the Kick platform. Prior to the match, Smith had struck Jackson with a beer can backstage, believing Jackson was a fellow wrestler and that they were setting up a storyline. Though the two men appeared to reconcile and shake hands, tensions carried into the planned wrestling segment.

During Smith’s scheduled match, Raja Jackson entered the ring and body-slammed the wrestler to the mat, rendering him unconscious. Jackson then mounted Smith and delivered more than 20 unprotected punches to his head and face while he remained motionless. Other wrestlers eventually intervened and pulled Jackson away, but not before Smith sustained severe injuries.

Victim’s Injuries and Recovery

Smith was rushed to the hospital and remained in critical condition for several days before being discharged on August 31. The wrestler sustained a serious head injury and was unconscious upon arrival at the emergency room. His injuries included trauma to both upper and lower jaws, a laceration to his upper lip, and a fracture to the maxilla bone, resulting in the loss of several teeth.

Smith, a U.S. Army veteran who used wrestling as an outlet for PTSD, has been recovering at home but faces a long rehabilitation process. A GoFundMe campaign established by his wife has raised over $222,000 to help cover medical expenses, recovery support, and lost income. Notable contributors include AEW star Chris Jericho, who donated $2,500, and YouTuber MrBeast, who contributed $10,000.

Father’s Response

Quinton “Rampage” Jackson has publicly condemned his son’s actions and expressed disappointment in multiple interviews. The former UFC light heavyweight champion initially described the incident as “a work that went wrong” but later took a firmer stance.

I don’t talk to Raja no more,” Jackson told The Ariel Helwani Show earlier this month. “He dishonored my name.” The elder Jackson revealed that his son had recently suffered a concussion from sparring and should not have been involved in any physical activity.

Despite his anger, Rampage Jackson believes his son should face consequences but advocated for measured punishment. “He should go to jail, not prison,” he stated. “I think he should do a little time, do some community service, go to anger management class and therapy”.

Legal Investigation

The Los Angeles Police Department launched an investigation immediately following the incident. Officers responded to the venue on the night of August 23, but Raja Jackson had already fled the scene. The department received a call reporting attempted murder, though no such charges have been filed.

The case took nearly a month to develop as investigators gathered evidence, interviewed witnesses, and worked with the District Attorney’s office to determine appropriate charges. Legal experts noted that establishing probable cause for arrest in cases where the suspect is not immediately apprehended requires thorough investigation and documentation.

Industry Response

KnokX Pro Wrestling Academy condemned the incident in a statement released on August 24, calling it “a selfish, irresponsible act of violence against Mr. Smith.” The academy, which was once affiliated with WWE’s Independent Development program, has distanced itself from the company following the incident.

Wrestling journalist Dave Meltzer described the attack as “perhaps the worst thing I’ve ever seen in a wrestling ring,” highlighting the severity of the incident within the wrestling community. The Kick streaming platform banned Jackson’s account following the incident.

Raja Jackson, who has a 4-0 amateur MMA record but suffered a loss in his professional debut in December 2023, now faces potential prison time depending on the outcome of his case. The arrest marks a significant escalation in what began as a misunderstanding between two individuals at a small wrestling event but evolved into a criminal matter with serious legal consequences.