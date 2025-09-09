The Pro Wrestler Who Pulled Raja Jackson Off Syko Stu Explains What Really Happend

The wrestler who pulled Raja Jackson off Syko Stu is speaking out about the now-viral incident and what really went down.

Last month, Jackson was involved in an in-ring altercation at a KnokX Pro Wrestling event in California, where he brutally attacked Stuart Smith, who wrestles under the name Syko Stu. Earlier in the evening, Stu had smashed a beer can over Jackson’s head while the MMA prospect was backstage. Stu reportedly mistook Jackson for another wrestler and later apologized for the incident.

As is often the case with professional wrestling, promoters decided to capitalize on the footage that was captured and agreed to let Jackson “run in” during Stu’s match during the event.

When the time came, Jackson slid into the ring, picked up Stu, and violently slammed him to the canvas before unleashing more than 20 full-force punches to the unconscious wrestler.

Wrestler Reveals What Led Up to Raja Jackson’s Brutal Beatdown

Multiple people had to pry Jackson off Stu, including Elias Lopez, who was the first to jump in to try to stop Jackson from continuing the disgusting assault.

“When I first came back, one of the first people to help me along and be like, ‘All right, kid—get in the ring, I’m going to help you out. We’re going to get you back to speed,’ was Stu,” Lopez, who goes by the moniker Doomsday, told Submission Radio. “And because Stu is an alumni there, he’s so respected and he’s like such a coach there to everybody. “But to me personally, he was one of the first ones to be like, ‘All right, you know, come in the ring with me. I’m going to help you out. We’re going to do this training. We’re going to slowly build you up. We’re going to take baby steps to getting you back to 100%.’ … So, to me, he’s both a friend but also a mentor to me.” “To tell you the truth, I didn’t know about Raj’s involvement until the first match was happening. So, we were match four of a pretty lengthy card … I didn’t know about Raj’s inclusion to the match until like match one was already going out there to their entrances. And it was my tag partner, Timmy Handsome, who was like, ‘Hey, Rampage Jackson’s son is in the crowd. He’s getting involved with our match.’ “I genuinely thought Timmy was ribbing me. … He was never advertised for our show. … I end up looking it up—sure enough, the clip is already like on TikTok of, ‘Oh, wrestler cracks Raja Jackson overhead with can’… And at that point, I’m like, okay, already that’s major red flags going off in my head.”

“Raja was never brought backstage to talk about this with us or even discuss what was happening in the match with everybody in the match, which never happens. Like that’s—even if it’s another wrestler doing a run-in, there have been times where that person will come backstage and they’re like, ‘Okay, I’m doing this, I’m doing this,’ and they’ll talk to the people in their match and it goes smoothly. “So this time, when I’m like, ‘Raja’s not coming backstage to talk to us,’ everybody in the match already kind of felt off about it to begin with. The spot was weird and it was just managed in a way that we were already like confused about it. My main thing was I need to get him off of Stu or at least attempt to get him off Stu. So that’s when I got in right there. … I was terrified for Stu and I was just like, ‘Dude, I need to get him off of him.’ … When I lost grip the first time, that’s why I was like, dude, come on. “That’s why when I hooked him under the arm, I was like, I can’t grab him with this arm, maybe I can try and do something to get him off or like stall him or something… When he started turning towards me, truthfully I was already like, he’s going to start wailing on me. … Thankfully, I can’t give him his flowers enough, but Doug stepping in was—he saved [Stu] 100%.”

Stu was released from the hospital on August 31 after suffering multiple injuries, including trauma to both the upper and lower jaws, a laceration to his upper lip, and a fracture to the maxilla bone, which resulted in the loss of several teeth.

The Los Angeles Police Department confirmed they are currently investigating the attack.