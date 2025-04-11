Jamahal Hill now set to headline UFC Baku in June fight against Khalil Rountree

Former undisputed light heavyweight champion, Jamahal Hill is set to rekindle his rivalry with former title challenger, Khalil Rountree this summer, with the duo set to now headline UFC Baku on June 21. in the promotion’s first outing in Azerbaijan.

Hill, a former undisputed light heavyweight champion and the first product of Dana White’s Contender Series to win Octagon spoils, most recently featured at UFC 311 at the beginning of the year.

And suffering his second consecutive loss via knockout, Illinois native, Hill had been stopped with a knockout against Alex Pereira at UFC 300 last year, before Jiri Prochazka finished him with strikes in the third round of their grudge fight in January.

Himself out of action since last October, TUF finalist, Rountree also featured in a title fight against former two-weight champion, Alex Pereira last year.

Jamahal Hill to headline UFC Baku against Khalil Rountree

And headlining UFC 307, Syndicate MMA striker, Rountree turned in a valiant effort en route to an eventual fourth round knockout loss to the Brazilian knockout ace.

Initially booked to headline UFC Kansas City later this month, Hill was forced from the pairing citing injury. However, on social media this evening, the promotion confirmed Khalil Rountree would headline against Jamahal Hill at UFC Baku later this summer.

AZERBAIJAN, ARE YOU READY??@JamahalH vs Khalil Rountree Jr. headline the first-ever UFC Baku on June 21 👏



AZƏRBAYCAN, HAZIRSAN ?@JamahalH və Khalil Rountree Jr. 21 iyun tarixində baş tutacaq ilk UFC… pic.twitter.com/qwhW8YtXmF — UFC (@ufc) April 11, 2025

Without a victory since the beginning of 2023, polarizing striker, Hill had then scooped the vacant light heavyweight crown on enemy territory against former champion, Glover Teixeira, turning in a unanimous decision success.

As for Rountree, the number seven ranked light heavyweight contender scored his most recent win in a third round knockout win over former title chaser, Anthony Smith at the end of 2023 — before his impressive five fight winning spree was halted by Pereira.