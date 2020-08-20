The former UFC lightweight champion Rafael Dos Anjos is dropping back to 155lb to face Islam Makhachev on October 24 at UFC 254. The news as first reported by BJPENN.com and has since been confirmed by MMA Fighting.

Dos Anjos has been competing at welterweight since 2017. The Brazilian started well at 170lbs picking up three wins and even beat the former champ, Robbie Lawler. However, things have gone south as of late. Dos Anjos has lost four of his last five fights at welterweight and is currently riding a two-fight losing streak after being dominated by Leon Edwards and Michael Chiesa.

‘RDA’ won the UFC lightweight title in a lopsided decision win over Anthony Pettis in 2015. He impressively defended the belt by scoring a first round knockout over Donald ‘Cowboy’ Cerrone before surrendering it to Eddie Alvarez in his second defence. Another lightweight loss against Tony Ferguson quickly followed and prompted his move up to welterweight where he has been ever since.

Makhachev is riding a six-fight winning streak. The Russian picked up wins over Davi Ramos and Arman Tsarukyan last year but is yet to compete in 2020. The #12 ranked lightweight contender was previously scheduled to face Alex Hernandez at UFC 249 but that fight was pushed back and ultimately cancelled due to the coronavirus pandemic and subsequent travel issues.

UFC 254 will take place on October 24 on Yas Island in Abu Dhabi. Lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov will attempt to unify the division once again against interim titleholder Justin Gaethje in the main event of the evening. Check out all the announced bouts for UFC 254 below…

Khabib Nurmagomedov vs. Justin Gaethje

Robert Whittaker vs. Jared Cannonier

Zabit Magomedsharipov vs. Yair Rodriguez

Rafael Dos Anjos vs. Islam Makhachev

Cynthia Calvillo vs. Lauren Murphy

Umar Nurmagomedov vs. Sergey Morozov

Do you think Rafael Dos Anjos has made the right move dropping back down to lightweight?