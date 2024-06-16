Rafael dos Anjos mocks Conor McGregor after UFC 303 fight exit: ‘It’s just a bruise, take some Ibuprofen’

ByRoss Markey
Former undisputed lightweight champion, Rafael dos Anjos has hit out at Conor McGregor – eight years on from their failed title fight at 155lbs, mocking the Dubliner after injury ruled him from a UFC 303 return against Michael Chandler later this month.

dos Anjos, a former undisputed lightweight champion and current welterweight contender, has been sidelined since UFC 299 back in March, suffering a unanimous decision defeat against Polish contender, Mateusz Gamrot.

Mandatory Credit: Zuffa LLC

As for McGregor, the former two-division champion was forced to exit his UFC 303 return during International Fight Week later this month, after suffering an undisclosed injury – which is expected to sideline him for at least two months. 

Conor McGregor releases statement after UFC 303 fight withdrawal I'm confident I'll be back

“Very tough to be ruled out of my scheduled return bout,” Conor McGregor posted on his official Instagram account. “I picked up an injury prior to the press conference that required more time than was available to me. The decision to postpone the fight was not made lightly, but one made in consultation with my doctors, the UFC, and my team.”

“My fans and opponent deserve me at my best for this fight and we weill get there!” Conor McGregor continued. “Thank you for the messages of support, I am in good spirits and confident I’ll be back!”

Rafael dos Anjos pokes fun at Conor McGregor

And poking fun at long-time rival, McGregor on social media, Niteroi veteran, dos Anjos questioned the legitimacy of the Dubliner’s injury.

“It’s just a bruise, take some Ibruprofen,” Rafael dos Anjos posted on his official X account

Slated to fight McGregor back in 2016 at UFC 196, then-lightweight champion, dos Anjos suffered a fractured metatarsal just two weeks out from his fight with the former, ruling him from the pair’s championship showdown.

Do you think Rafael dos Anjos and Conor McGregor will ever settle their differences?

