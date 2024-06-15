Conor McGregor releases statement after UFC 303 fight withdrawal: ‘I am confident I will be back’

Former two-weight champion, Conor McGregor has released a statement for the first time since he was forced from his UFC 303 return against Michael Chandler later this month, confimring he has suffered an undisclosed injury, but remains confident of returning to the Octagon.

McGregor, a former undisputed lightweight and featherweight titleholder, was officially ruled from his scheduled return at UFC 303 later this month during International Fight Week, seeing a fight with Chandler at the welterweight limit officially scratched from the card.

In the pair’s place comes an undisputed light heavyweight championship main event, with Alex Pereira rematching former gold holder, Jiri Prochazka for gold in Las Vegas in just less than two weeks’ time.

Conor McGregor releases statement after UFC 303 exit

And addressing his exit from UFC 303 later this month, McGregor, who has been sidelined for three years – confirmed he was suffering from an injury, but vowed to return to action sooner than later.

Mandatory Credit: John Locher – AP

“Very tough to be ruled out of my scheduled return bout,” Conor McGregor posted on his official Instagram account. “I picked up an injury prior to the press conference that required more time than was available to me. The decision to postpone the fight was not made lightly, but one made in consultation with my doctors, the UFC, and my team.”

“My fans and opponent deserve me at my best for this fight and we weill get there!” Conor McGregor continued. “Thank you for the messages of support, I am in good spirits and confident I’ll be back!”



Also releasing a statement following McGregor’s exit from a welterweight clash, Chandler claimed he always knew that waiting for a fight with the Dublin striker was anything from a “safe bet” for his career.

“@thenotoriousmma was never the safe bet as an opponent,” Michael Chandler posted on his official Instagram account. “He was always the highest risk. Maybe the biggest reward… but the biggest opportunity. There is no right or wrong in business… you only take risk to grow, or remain comfortable where you are. Embrace the uncertainty. Seek the opportunity. Take calculated risk… That’s what @mikechandlermma does.”

“And if it doesn’t go as planned… redirect the course to something even more great,” Michael Chandler continued. “Our respect to the man who represents the fight world better than anyone we’ve ever known. NO FEAR. NO LIMITS. NO EXCUSES. Make hard work your passion – who cares who’s on the other side of the punch.”

