Quote: Justin Gaethje vs. Donald Cerrone Was Stopped Too Late

It was a rough night for Donald Cerrone in Vancouver last night (Sat. September 14, 2019).

“Cowboy” main evented the UFC Vancouver event against Justin Gaethje. Gaethje was able to connect with hooks on Cerrone all throughout the first round, before “The Highlight’s” power became too much for the former 155-pound title challenger to handle. However, the referee seemed to step in and stop the action far too late.

Both Gaethje and Cerrone voiced some frustrations with the officiating after the bout’s conclusion. UFC President Dana White, who is usually present for post-fight press conferences, was not in attendance for this past weekend’s event.

Instead, he was replaced by UFC executive David Shaw, who admitted he also believed the bout was stopped too late. (H/T BJPenn.com)

“Justin seemed upset. Cowboy seemed upset. It was one of those situations where Jerin probably gave Cowboy — considering his experience, expertise, and how long he’s been fighting — the benefit of the doubt. It probably could have got stopped a punch earlier,” Shaw said.

“He did the right thing in the end. It probably could have been stopped a punch earlier. Sometimes you have to give guys a bit more leeway to see if they can recover. But from my position, I believe it was stopped a tad too late.”

As for what’s next for Gaethje, the former World Series Of Fighting (WSOF) lightweight champion has said he’d like to face the winner of a presumed fight between Tony Ferguson and Khabib Nurmagomedov. He’s also open to welcoming Conor McGregor back to Octagon action as well.

