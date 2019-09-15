Justin Gaethje vs. Donald Cerrone UFC Vancouver Full Fight Video Highlights

Spread the word!













Earlier today (Sat. September 14, 2019) in the main event of UFC Vancouver, Justin Gaethje and Donald Cerrone collided in a lightweight bout.

Gaethje was coming off two first-round knockout wins while Cerrone had won three of his last four leading up to the contest. Most in the combat sports world agreed that the winner of this bout would likely be next in line to get a title shot after Tony Ferguson.

That appears to be Gaethje as he made it another first-round knockout win on Saturday night. Unfortunately for the fans, they didn’t get to see the war that many expected. However, there was entertainment guaranteed as is usually the case with “The Highlight.”

You can watch the the highlights below:

JUSTIN GAETHJE! He puts away Donald Cerrone in the first round in Vancouver! Unreal power 💥 pic.twitter.com/RbgN40yZDJ — FightingMatrix 👊 (@FightingMatrix) September 15, 2019

What did you think of the fight? Do you think Gaethje should fight the winner of Khabib Nurmagomedov vs. Ferguson? Or a money fight with Conor McGregor?