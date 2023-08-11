UFC strawweight, Polyana Viana revealed that she has tried to walk out in cosplay, but the UFC has denied her on multiple occasions.

The UFC is far from the times when fighters could wear custom shorts and walk-out gear, adding a flare to the sport. For an individual sport, it seems odd that the athletes in the world’s biggest MMA organisation have such a strict uniform policy – especially considering how little fighters are paid to wear the sponsor’s clothing.

The UFC even went as far to ban fighters carrying their country’s flags, so it wasn’t too much of a surprise that Viana was not allowed to sport any form as cosplay. Viana is a big anime fan and regularly posts photos to social media of her dressed up of characters from shows

“I’ve tried so many times and I’ve actually asked to come in with a bandana,” Viana said to the media. “They’ve never allowed it. I wanted a cape. I’ve tried with like a blank bandana – I can’t. Apparently, Naruto is a brand that does not allow it or something like that. I’ve tried so many times. I’ve asked. They never let me do it, but if I could, I definitely would.”

Polyana Viana fights at UFC Vegas 78

Viana will take on Iasmin Lucindo on the main card of UFC Vegas 78 tomorrow night and will look to build on her win over Jinh Yu Frey last November. After an 0-3 start to her time in the UFC, Viana has enjoyed a nice 3-1 run in her past four and a win on Saturday could see her get a crack at the top-15.

Polyana Viana talks to media ahead of her bout at UFC Vegas 78

Should the UFC have let Polyana Viana walk out in cosplay?