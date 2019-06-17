Photo: Nate Diaz Looking Shredded Ahead Of UFC 241 Return

Spread the word!













Nate Diaz is looking shredded ahead of his Octagon return later this year.

The Stockton native will be competing at the UFC 241 pay-per-view (PPV) on August 17 from the Honda Center in Anaheim, California. He’ll be taking on ex-lightweight champion Anthony “Showtime” Pettis. Diaz is certainly taking his training seriously ahead of the bout. In recent photos on social media, Diaz is looking to be in phenomenal shape.

Check out the following photo of Diaz while in the middle of sparring:

Nate Diaz is in shape for UFC 241. @NateDiaz209 pic.twitter.com/nwxajPBdm4 — Ross Edmonds (@RosssEdmonds) June 16, 2019

Diaz posted some more on Instagram:

Diaz hasn’t competed in mixed martial arts (MMA) competition since August of 2016. He had a two-fight win streak snapped by Conor McGregor in their rematch at UFC 202. Despite putting on a hard-fought bout, Diaz lost the contest via Majority Decision. The bout was contested at welterweight, and marked the second time in a row the Californian was competing at 170 pounds.

Now, Diaz will return to welterweight to take on Pettis, who also just made the jump up in weight from 155 pounds. He comes off a vicious knockout win over two-time welterweight title challenger Stephen “Wonderboy” Thompson.

UFC 241 Card