PFL Founder Donn Davis Claims Nate Diaz is ‘Weaseling’ Out Of a $10-15 Million Offer to fight jake paul in MMA

PFL founder Donn Davis revealed that ex-UFC star Nate Diaz has a standing offer of $10-15 million to fight social media star Jake Paul inside the Smart Cage.

In August, Diaz made his professional boxing debut against ‘The Problem Child’ in an entertaining ten-round scrap that ultimately saw Paul come out on top via a unanimous decision, scoring his seventh career win in the squared circle. Immediately following the bout, the ‘Stockton Samurai’ seemed keen on running it back in MMA with the Professional Fighters League playing the role of host.

Appearing on The MMA Hour with Ariel Helwani, the PFL chairman confirmed that Diaz vs. Paul is a fight the promotion hopes to deliver in 2024, but suggested that the TUF alumnus is actively ducking the fight.

“If we could ever put together Jake vs. Nate… If Nate would stop weaseling out and complaining about an MMA fight with Jake,” Davis said. “Something like that to put the mind of Jake Paul, creatively, against the technology available. Wow. So, it’s not just about the spectacle of the circle. That’s ten percent of it. The creative technology of the graphics and the engagement and the immersion is 90 percent. So you need to put creative minds against it. Not just a great event.”

PFL Offers Nate Diaz the ‘Biggest Payday of His Life’

Asked to elaborate on his comment, Davis revealed that Diaz has a $10-15 million offer on the table to fight Jake Paul in the PFL. All he has to do is come out from behind his rock and sign on the dotted line.

“I respect Nate because he’s the people’s champ,” Davis added. “He’s a man’s man. He’s standup as all standup, but he said I’ll do it in the PFL Smart Cage after the fight [with Jake Paul]. He’s got a standing offer between $10-15 million and he’s hiding behind a rock.”

Diaz reportedly took home a $500,000 payday for his scrap with Jake Paul inside the squared circle earlier this year, but that number may have tripled after his share of the pay-per-view revenue rolled in. Still, if Davis is to be believed, Nate Diaz could see the biggest payday of his life should he choose to come out of the woodwork and take the offer.

“$10-15 million. Biggest payday of his life,” Davis continued. “He gets beat by Jake and he’s hiding behind a rock.”