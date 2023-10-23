Report – Jake Paul accepts offer to fight Nate Diaz in MMA rematch under PFL banner

Professional boxer, Jake Paul has reportedly agreed to an offer from the PFL (Professional Fighters League) to fight former UFC lightweight title challenger and welterweight contender, Nate Diaz in a mixed martial arts rematch off the back of their boxing match back in August.

Paul, who improved to 7-1 as a professional back in August in Texas, rebounded from a decision defeat to Tommy Fury earlier this year, with a one-sided unanimous decision win over Stockton native, Diaz.

And targeting a return to competition on December 15. next – Paul has been tipped to fight before the close of the year against a so-far unnamed opponent.

Offering to fight Paul in an immediate rematch of their August clash as soon as December of this year, Diaz has yet to strike a re-run with the Ohio native, however, according to the former’s promotion, Most Valuable Promotions, their client accepted an offer to fight under the PFL banner.

Jake Paul reportedly accepts offer to make MMA debut under PFL banner

“For the record: Jake Paul will not be boxing Nate Diaz again,” MVP posted on their official X account. “Nate Diaz and Jake Paul have received an offer from @PFLMMA to rematch in MMA in the SmartCage. Jake Paul has accepted the offer.”

Weighing up a return to mixed martial arts following his boxing debut loss to Paul, one-time lightweight title challenger, Diaz was the subject of speculation regarding a comeback to the UFC, in the form of long-awaited clashes with former interim gold holder, Dustin Poirier, as well as an overdue trilogy rubber match with Conor McGregor.

Calling for a boxing rematch with Paul first, Diaz then claimed he would fight the Ohio striker in a professional mixed martial arts trilogy fight.

