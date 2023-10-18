UFC alum Nate Diaz shares poster for December 15. boxing rematch with Jake Paul: ‘You ain’t got Nobody to Fight’

Former UFC lightweight title challenger, Nate Diaz has clamoured for a rematch with professional boxing upstart, Jake Paul since their first clash back in August of this year, and tonight, the Stockton native has once more staked his claims for a re-run, briefly posting a poster of a potential rematch of the two on December 16. next.

Diaz, a former welterweight contender under the banner of the Dana White-led UFC, has been sidelined from the Octagon since he headlined UFC 279 back in September of last year, snapping a losing skid with a fourth round guillotine choke submission win over former interim lightweight champion, Tony Ferguson.

However, earlier this year, The Ultimate Fighter victor made a professional boxing venture, debuting against the above-mentioned Paul in a middleweight clash in Texas.

Suffering a knockdown en route to a relatively one-sided unanimous decision defeat to the Ohio native, Diaz immediately called for a rematch with the former, revealing he had suffered an injury whilst preparing for the bout – all while also weighing up a potential return to the UFC.

Nate Diaz shares a poster for a December fight with Jake Paul

And tonight on his official social media, Diaz appeared to hint at a future fight with Paul as soon as December 15. – or at least expressed an interest in fighting the former on a slated date for his comeback to the ring.



“Rematch December,” Nate Diaz posted on his official Instagram account. “You ain’t got nobody to fight, so I’ll beat your ass Dec 15th.”

Rematch wit this scared bitch pic.twitter.com/RZrsUpttzZ — Nathan Diaz (@NateDiaz209) October 18, 2023

Would you like to see Nate Diaz fight Jake Paul again?