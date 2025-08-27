PFL Europe Announces Amin Ayoub vs Donovan Desmae Co-Main Event for Nantes Card

The PFL announced Tuesday that French lightweight sensation “Fierceness” Amin Ayoub will square off against Belgian veteran “Vegas” Donovan Desmae in the co-main event at PFL Europe Nantes on September 26 at the Zenith Nantes Metropole.

Amin Ayoub vs Donovan Desmae

The bout represents a significant opportunity for both fighters to establish themselves within the PFL Europe system. Ayoub makes his promotional debut carrying a nine-fight winning streak and an impressive 25-5 professional record. The 29-year-old French fighter has secured 15 of his 25 victories by way of stoppage, demonstrating his finishing ability across multiple disciplines with victories coming via both knockout and submission.

Ayoub’s recent campaign has been particularly dominant. His last three victories include a second-round TKO finish over Pedro Souza at HXMMA 24 in February 2025, followed by a first-round knockout of Estabili Amato at Ares FC 27 in November 2024, and a unanimous decision victory over Ghiles Oudelha at Ares FC 22 in June 2024. The Bulgarian Top Team representative previously held the BRAVE CF lightweight title after knocking out Cleiton Silva in November 2020.

Desmae brings substantial European circuit experience to the matchup with a 19-10 professional record across 29 professional contests. The 33-year-old Belgian has competed extensively in premier European organizations including KSW, Cage Warriors, and most recently Brave CF. His fighting style features a balanced approach with nine knockout victories, five submission wins, and five decision victories throughout his career.

The Red Kings athlete has demonstrated solidity throughout his career, including notable victories in KSW competition against established European talent. His most recent appearance came at Brave CF 75 in November 2023, where he suffered a second-round TKO loss to Acoidan Duque due to injury. Prior to that setback, Desmae secured a first-round knockout victory over Jean Marc Howell at European Beatdown 9 in October 2023.

PFL Europe

The September 26 event marks PFL’s inaugural visit to Nantes, with the Zenith Nantes Metropole providing the backdrop for the third PFL Europe event of 2025. The venue, located in Saint-Herblain near Nantes, regularly hosts major entertainment events and features a capacity of 9,000 spectators.

The card features an all-French welterweight main event between hometown favorite Abdoul “Lazy King” Abdouraguimov and Kevin “Air” Jousset. Abdouraguimov enters with a 19-1 record and nine consecutive victories, while former UFC veteran Jousset carries a 10-4 record into his PFL debut.

The event also showcases PFL Europe tournament semifinal action across two weight classes. In the bantamweight division, Mahio Campanella faces Gustavo Oliveira, while Dean Garnett takes on Jan Ciepłowski. The lightweight semifinals feature Connor Hughes against Gino van Steenis and Claudio Pacella versus Aleksandr Chizov.

Both tournament winners advance to championship finals with $100,000 prizes at stake. The PFL Europe format operates as a single-elimination tournament system, with fighters needing three victories across the season to claim divisional titles.

The September 26 event will be available exclusively on DAZN in France, the UK, and Ireland, with tickets currently on sale through the PFL’s official channels. The Zenith Nantes Metropole represents the third new city for PFL Europe in 2025, following previous events in Belfast and Brussels.

Welterweight Main Event: Abdoul Abdouraguimov (19-1) vs. Kevin Jousset (10-4)

Lightweight Co-Main Event: Amin Ayoub (25-5) vs. Donovan Desmae (19-10)

PFL Europe Bantamweight Semi-Finals Bout: Mahio Campanella (8-1) vs. Gustavo Oliveira (11-2)

PFL Europe Lightweight Semi-Finals Bout: Connor Hughes (11-2) vs. Gino van Steenis (6-1)

PFL Europe Bantamweight Semi-Finals Bout: Dean Garnett (13-3-1) vs. Jan Ciepłowski (9-0)

PFL Europe Lightweight Semi-Finals Bout: Claudio Pacella (6-2) vs. Aleksandr Chizov (11-3)