Deja Vu! Fabian Edwards Scores Insane ‘Headshot Dead’ Finish Over Dalton Rosta – PFL 10 Highlights
Fabian Edwards took a page out of his brother’s book, defeating Dalton Rosta with a highlight-reel head kick, to win the PFL World Tournament middleweight final.
After a fairly competitive opening round, Rosta put in on Edwards in the second stanza, clipping the Brit with a right hand and securing a late takedown.
However, the tide would dramatically turn in the third when Edwards delivered his own version of Leon Edwards’ infamous “kick heard around the world,” catching Rosta with a left high kick that instantly sent the American crashing to the canvas.
Official Result: Fabian Edwards def. Dalton Rosta via KO (head kick) at 1:28 of Round 3.