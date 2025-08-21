Deja Vu! Fabian Edwards Scores Insane ‘Headshot Dead’ Finish Over Dalton Rosta – PFL 10 Highlights

Fabian Edwards took a page out of his brother’s book, defeating Dalton Rosta with a highlight-reel head kick, to win the PFL World Tournament middleweight final.

After a fairly competitive opening round, Rosta put in on Edwards in the second stanza, clipping the Brit with a right hand and securing a late takedown.

However, the tide would dramatically turn in the third when Edwards delivered his own version of Leon Edwards’ infamous “kick heard around the world,” catching Rosta with a left high kick that instantly sent the American crashing to the canvas.

Official Result: Fabian Edwards def. Dalton Rosta via KO (head kick) at 1:28 of Round 3.

Check Out Highlights From Fabian Edwards vs. Dalton Rosta at PFL 10:

Things are heating up between Fabian Edwards & Dalton Rosta 🔥



[ #PFLWorldTournament | NOW ESPN] pic.twitter.com/78D63sUIuZ — PFL (@PFLMMA) August 22, 2025