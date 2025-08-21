Deja Vu! Fabian Edwards Scores Insane ‘Headshot Dead’ Finish Over Dalton Rosta – PFL 10 Highlights

ByCraig Pekios
Fabian Edwards Lights Up the Cage with Insane ‘Head Shot Dead’ Finish Over Dalton Rosta - PFL 10 Highlights

Fabian Edwards took a page out of his brother’s book, defeating Dalton Rosta with a highlight-reel head kick, to win the PFL World Tournament middleweight final.

After a fairly competitive opening round, Rosta put in on Edwards in the second stanza, clipping the Brit with a right hand and securing a late takedown.

However, the tide would dramatically turn in the third when Edwards delivered his own version of Leon Edwards’ infamous “kick heard around the world,” catching Rosta with a left high kick that instantly sent the American crashing to the canvas.

Official Result: Fabian Edwards def. Dalton Rosta via KO (head kick) at 1:28 of Round 3.

READ MORE:  Khamzat Chimaev Warns Reinier de Ridder: “I’ll Make You Look Like a White Belt” Ahead of Potential UFC 321 Clash

Check Out Highlights From Fabian Edwards vs. Dalton Rosta at PFL 10:

Craig Pekios is a freelance writer born and raised in Bettendorf, IA. Joining LowKick MMA in May 2022, Craig has more than 4,000 articles published that focus on the world of MMA and boxing, including news, event previews, results, analysis, and op-eds.

Latest Posts

Latest Posts