PFL Announces Dates and Locations for 2025 World Tournament Semifinals
The PFL has announced the dates and locations for the Semifinals of its 2025 World Tournament. Following the First Round events at Universal Studios Florida, the Semifinals will take place in June across three cities: Nashville, Wichita, and Chicago.
PFL 2025 Dates and Locations
First Round Dates and Locations:
- April 3 – Universal Studios Florida
- April 11 – Universal Studios Florida
- April 18 – Universal Studios Florida
- May 1 – Universal Studios Florida
Semifinal Round Dates and Locations:
- June 12 – Nashville Municipal Auditorium – Nashville, TN
- June 20 – INTRUST Bank Arena – Wichita, KS
- June 27 – Wintrust Arena – Chicago, IL
Finals Dates:
- August 1
- August 15
- August 21
Presale tickets will be available starting Tuesday, March 18, exclusively for PFL newsletter subscribers. General ticket sales open on Wednesday, March 19. Fans can also opt for VIP packages at all three events, which include premium perks like cageside seating and exclusive hospitality.
The tournament will air live on ESPN platforms in the U.S. and Canada. European fans can tune in via DAZN, while global audiences across 190 countries can watch through PFL’s network of 20 media partners.
The PFL World Tournament is a five-month-long competition featuring eight weight classes: Heavyweight, Light Heavyweight, Middleweight, Welterweight, Lightweight, Featherweight, Bantamweight, and Women’s Flyweight. Sixty-four fighters from around the globe will compete in a “win-and-advance” format to claim the title of PFL Tournament Champion. Winners must secure three consecutive victories within five months to achieve this distinction.
The First Round of the tournament began with a four-event residency at Universal Studios Florida on April 3, April 11, April 18, and May 1. Semifinal bouts will consist of three five-minute rounds, while Finals matches will extend to five five-minute rounds. For the first time, the use of elbows will be permitted in all fights. The tournament boasts a total prize pool exceeding $20 million, including a $500,000 bonus for each champion.
2025 PFL World Tournament Roster
Heavyweight Division (265 lbs)
- Valentin Moldavsky (13-4) – Russia
- Alexander Romanov (18-3) – Moldova
- Oleg Popov (19-2) – Russia
- Linton Vassell (25-10) – England
- Sergey Bilostenniy (13-3) – Russia
- Tim Johnson (18-11) – U.S.A.
- Pouya Rahmani (4-0) – U.A.E.
- Abraham Bably (5-1) – England
Light Heavyweight Division (205 lbs)
- Phil Davis (24-7) – U.S.A.
- Rob Wilkinson (19-3) – Australia
- Karl Moore (12-3) – Ireland
- Marcelo Nunes (11-2) – Brazil
- Antonio Carlos Jr. (16-6) – Brazil
- Simeon Powell (10-1) – England
- Karl Albrektsson (14-6) – Sweden
- Sullivan Cauley (6-1) – U.S.A.
- Alternates: Alex Polizzi (11-4) – U.S.A., Rafael Xavier (13-8) – Germany
Middleweight Division (185 lbs)
- Impa Kasanganay – United States
- Mike Shipman – England
- Fabian Edwards – England
- Aaron Jeffery – Canada
- Joshua Silveira – United States
- Sadibou Sy – Sweden
- Murad Ramazanov – Russia
- Dalton Rosta – United States
Welterweight Division (170 lbs)
- Jason Jackson (18-5) – Jamaica
- Magomed Umalatov (17-1) – Russia
- Andrey Koreshkov (28-5) – Russia
- Logan Storley (16-3) – U.S.A.
- Mukhamed Berkhamov (17-2, 1 NC) – Russia
- Florim Zendeli (10-1) – Albania
- Giannis Bachar (9-2) – Greece
- Masayuki Kikuiri (10-2-1) – Japan
- Alternates: Dmitrii Hrytsenko (9-1) – Ukraine, Joseph Luciano (10-2) – Australia
Lightweight Division (155 lbs)
- Roster not fully detailed.
Featherweight Division (145 lbs)
- Jesus Pinedo (23-6-1) – Peru
- Gabriel Braga (15-2) – Brazil
- Adam Borics (19-2) – Hungary
- Movlid Khaybulaev (21-0-1, 1 NC) – Russia
- Jeremy Kennedy – Canada
- Yves Landu – France
- Nathan Kelly – Ireland
- Sang Won Kim – South Korea
- Alternates: Frederick Dupras – Canada, Nathan Ghareeb – U.S.A.
Bantamweight Division (135 lbs)
- Magomed Magomedov (24-4) – Russia
- Leandro Higo (23-6) – Brazil
- Sarvarjon Khamidov (16-0) – Tajikistan
- Ali Taleb (12-1) – Sweden
- Ciaran Clarke (10-0) – Ireland
- Kasum Kasumov (16-1) – Russia
- Jake Hadley (11-4) – England
- Zebenzui Ruiz (12-3) – Spain
- Alternates: Francesco Nuzzi (10-1) – Italy, Matheus Mattos (14-3-1) – Brazil
Women’s Flyweight Division (125 lbs)
- Roster not fully detailed.