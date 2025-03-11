PFL Announces Dates and Locations for 2025 World Tournament Semifinals

The PFL has announced the dates and locations for the Semifinals of its 2025 World Tournament. Following the First Round events at Universal Studios Florida, the Semifinals will take place in June across three cities: Nashville, Wichita, and Chicago.

PFL 2025 Dates and Locations

First Round Dates and Locations:

April 3 – Universal Studios Florida

April 11 – Universal Studios Florida

April 18 – Universal Studios Florida

May 1 – Universal Studios Florida

Semifinal Round Dates and Locations:

June 12 – Nashville Municipal Auditorium – Nashville, TN

June 20 – INTRUST Bank Arena – Wichita, KS

June 27 – Wintrust Arena – Chicago, IL

Finals Dates:

August 1

August 15

August 21

Presale tickets will be available starting Tuesday, March 18, exclusively for PFL newsletter subscribers. General ticket sales open on Wednesday, March 19. Fans can also opt for VIP packages at all three events, which include premium perks like cageside seating and exclusive hospitality.

The tournament will air live on ESPN platforms in the U.S. and Canada. European fans can tune in via DAZN, while global audiences across 190 countries can watch through PFL’s network of 20 media partners.

The PFL World Tournament is a five-month-long competition featuring eight weight classes: Heavyweight, Light Heavyweight, Middleweight, Welterweight, Lightweight, Featherweight, Bantamweight, and Women’s Flyweight. Sixty-four fighters from around the globe will compete in a “win-and-advance” format to claim the title of PFL Tournament Champion. Winners must secure three consecutive victories within five months to achieve this distinction.

The First Round of the tournament began with a four-event residency at Universal Studios Florida on April 3, April 11, April 18, and May 1. Semifinal bouts will consist of three five-minute rounds, while Finals matches will extend to five five-minute rounds. For the first time, the use of elbows will be permitted in all fights. The tournament boasts a total prize pool exceeding $20 million, including a $500,000 bonus for each champion.

2025 PFL World Tournament Roster

Heavyweight Division (265 lbs)

Valentin Moldavsky (13-4) – Russia

(13-4) – Russia Alexander Romanov (18-3) – Moldova

(18-3) – Moldova Oleg Popov (19-2) – Russia

(19-2) – Russia Linton Vassell (25-10) – England

(25-10) – England Sergey Bilostenniy (13-3) – Russia

(13-3) – Russia Tim Johnson (18-11) – U.S.A.

(18-11) – U.S.A. Pouya Rahmani (4-0) – U.A.E.

(4-0) – U.A.E. Abraham Bably (5-1) – England

Light Heavyweight Division (205 lbs)

Phil Davis (24-7) – U.S.A.

(24-7) – U.S.A. Rob Wilkinson (19-3) – Australia

(19-3) – Australia Karl Moore (12-3) – Ireland

(12-3) – Ireland Marcelo Nunes (11-2) – Brazil

(11-2) – Brazil Antonio Carlos Jr. (16-6) – Brazil

(16-6) – Brazil Simeon Powell (10-1) – England

(10-1) – England Karl Albrektsson (14-6) – Sweden

(14-6) – Sweden Sullivan Cauley (6-1) – U.S.A.

(6-1) – U.S.A. Alternates: Alex Polizzi (11-4) – U.S.A., Rafael Xavier (13-8) – Germany

Middleweight Division (185 lbs)

Impa Kasanganay – United States

– United States Mike Shipman – England

– England Fabian Edwards – England

– England Aaron Jeffery – Canada

– Canada Joshua Silveira – United States

– United States Sadibou Sy – Sweden

– Sweden Murad Ramazanov – Russia

– Russia Dalton Rosta – United States

Welterweight Division (170 lbs)

Jason Jackson (18-5) – Jamaica

(18-5) – Jamaica Magomed Umalatov (17-1) – Russia

(17-1) – Russia Andrey Koreshkov (28-5) – Russia

(28-5) – Russia Logan Storley (16-3) – U.S.A.

(16-3) – U.S.A. Mukhamed Berkhamov (17-2, 1 NC) – Russia

(17-2, 1 NC) – Russia Florim Zendeli (10-1) – Albania

(10-1) – Albania Giannis Bachar (9-2) – Greece

(9-2) – Greece Masayuki Kikuiri (10-2-1) – Japan

(10-2-1) – Japan Alternates: Dmitrii Hrytsenko (9-1) – Ukraine, Joseph Luciano (10-2) – Australia

Lightweight Division (155 lbs)

Roster not fully detailed.

Featherweight Division (145 lbs)

Jesus Pinedo (23-6-1) – Peru

(23-6-1) – Peru Gabriel Braga (15-2) – Brazil

(15-2) – Brazil Adam Borics (19-2) – Hungary

(19-2) – Hungary Movlid Khaybulaev (21-0-1, 1 NC) – Russia

(21-0-1, 1 NC) – Russia Jeremy Kennedy – Canada

– Canada Yves Landu – France

– France Nathan Kelly – Ireland

– Ireland Sang Won Kim – South Korea

– South Korea Alternates: Frederick Dupras – Canada, Nathan Ghareeb – U.S.A.

Bantamweight Division (135 lbs)

Magomed Magomedov (24-4) – Russia

(24-4) – Russia Leandro Higo (23-6) – Brazil

(23-6) – Brazil Sarvarjon Khamidov (16-0) – Tajikistan

(16-0) – Tajikistan Ali Taleb (12-1) – Sweden

(12-1) – Sweden Ciaran Clarke (10-0) – Ireland

(10-0) – Ireland Kasum Kasumov (16-1) – Russia

(16-1) – Russia Jake Hadley (11-4) – England

(11-4) – England Zebenzui Ruiz (12-3) – Spain

(12-3) – Spain Alternates: Francesco Nuzzi (10-1) – Italy, Matheus Mattos (14-3-1) – Brazil

Women’s Flyweight Division (125 lbs)