Universal Studios Florida Hosts First Round of PFL World Tournament in April

The PFL has revealed the first four dates for its 2025 World Tournament, which will take place at Universal Studios Florida in Orlando. The events are scheduled for April 3, April 11, April 18, and May 1, offering fans an opportunity to experience live MMA action on the backlot of the theme park.

PFL in 2025

The PFL World Tournament is a single-elimination competition featuring eight weight classes: Heavyweight, Light Heavyweight, Middleweight, Welterweight, Lightweight, Featherweight, Bantamweight, and Women’s Flyweight.

Sixty-four fighters from around the world will compete over five months to claim the title of PFL Tournament Champion. The format requires fighters to win three consecutive bouts to secure victory, with total prize money exceeding $20 million, including a $500,000 bonus for each champion.

The first round and semi-final matches will consist of three five-minute rounds, while the finals will feature five five-minute rounds. Notably, fighters are now permitted to use elbows during matches.

The main cards for the first four events will air as follows:

April 3 : Live on ESPN2, ESPN Deportes, and ESPN+ at 10 p.m. ET

: Live on ESPN2, ESPN Deportes, and ESPN+ at 10 p.m. ET April 11 : Live on ESPN2, ESPN Deportes, and ESPN+ at 11:30 p.m. ET

: Live on ESPN2, ESPN Deportes, and ESPN+ at 11:30 p.m. ET April 18 : Live on ESPN, ESPN Deportes, and ESPN+ at 7 p.m. ET

: Live on ESPN, ESPN Deportes, and ESPN+ at 7 p.m. ET May 1: Live on ESPN2, ESPN Deportes, and ESPN+ at 10 p.m. ET

The tournament will be broadcast live in the U.S. on ESPN platforms and streamed globally in 190 countries via 20 media partners. Canadian and European audiences can watch the action on DAZN.

Additional tournament dates and the full roster of competitors will be announced soon. Tickets for these events will be available starting Wednesday, February 19.