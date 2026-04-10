PFL Africa Pretoria Live Results

ByTimothy Wheaton
PFL Africa Pretoria Live Results

These are the results for PFL Africa Pretoria going down on April 10th live from the SunBet Arena in South Africa.

PFL Africa Pretoria Results

Nkosi Ndebele vs. Michele Clemente
Justin Clarke vs. Abdoulaye Kane
Yabna N’Tchala vs. Peace Nguphane
Shido Boris Esperança vs. Emilios Dassi
Rivaldo Pereira vs. Kunle Lawal
Juliet Ukah vs. Jane Osigwe
Abdelrahman Mohammad vs. David Samuel
Abdoul Razac Sankara vs. Áureo Cruz
Jean-Jacques Lubaya vs. Shadrack Dju Yemba
Shannon van Tonder vs. Asiashu Tshitamba
Felista-Mutheu Mugo vs. Annet Kiiza

In the bantamweight main event, South Africa’s Nkosi “King” Ndebele and Italy’s Michele “The Arrow” Clemente kept things professional on the scale and made their showcase headliner official. Ndebele came in at 135.6 pounds, with Clemente at 135 pounds even, locking in a clash that pits a rising local favorite against a sharp Italian operator in a three-round spotlight.

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It is a key showcase for PFL Africa’s second-season opener, with Ndebele looking to build his reputation at home while Clemente aims to spoil the party and plant an Italian flag on the continent’s stage.

The heavyweight co-main event is also set, with South Africa’s Justin Clarke and Senegal’s Abdoulaye Kane both checking in safely ahead of their showcase bout. Clarke tipped the scales at 245.2 pounds, while Kane weighed in at 262.7 pounds, giving fans a classic size and power contrast in the big-man slot. Kane arrives as the heavier athlete with serious stopping ability, while Clarke carries the home-country backing and a chance to make a statement in front of a Pretoria crowd.

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Beyond the top two fights, the card leans into the launch of the Welterweight Tournament and a string of regional showcase matchups. The welter bracket is built on a mix of unbeaten records, local prospects, and dangerous floaters, with the winner set up for a big step in the PFL Africa pecking order later in the season.

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Timothy Wheaton is a combat sports writer who covers MMA, Kickboxing, and Muay Thai. He has been a dedicated follower of these sports for decades. Tim has covered the UFC, GLORY, PFL, Bellator, and more, in person at live events as an on camera personality.

Tim also works with a host of other media outlets such as Calf Kick Sports, DAZN, Sportskeeda MMA, Combat Press, Fighters Only, MMA Sucka, Vecht Sport Info, MMA News, and Beyond Kickboxing. Tim is the authority on kickboxing and an MMA journalist who has covered K-1, PRIDE FC, UFC, GLORY Kickboxing, PFL, ONE Championship, and plenty more.

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