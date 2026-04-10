PFL Africa Pretoria Live Results

These are the results for PFL Africa Pretoria going down on April 10th live from the SunBet Arena in South Africa.

PFL Africa Pretoria Results

Nkosi Ndebele vs. Michele Clemente

Justin Clarke vs. Abdoulaye Kane

Yabna N’Tchala vs. Peace Nguphane

Shido Boris Esperança vs. Emilios Dassi

Rivaldo Pereira vs. Kunle Lawal

Juliet Ukah vs. Jane Osigwe

Abdelrahman Mohammad vs. David Samuel

Abdoul Razac Sankara vs. Áureo Cruz

Jean-Jacques Lubaya vs. Shadrack Dju Yemba

Shannon van Tonder vs. Asiashu Tshitamba

Felista-Mutheu Mugo vs. Annet Kiiza

In the bantamweight main event, South Africa’s Nkosi “King” Ndebele and Italy’s Michele “The Arrow” Clemente kept things professional on the scale and made their showcase headliner official. Ndebele came in at 135.6 pounds, with Clemente at 135 pounds even, locking in a clash that pits a rising local favorite against a sharp Italian operator in a three-round spotlight.

It is a key showcase for PFL Africa’s second-season opener, with Ndebele looking to build his reputation at home while Clemente aims to spoil the party and plant an Italian flag on the continent’s stage.

The heavyweight co-main event is also set, with South Africa’s Justin Clarke and Senegal’s Abdoulaye Kane both checking in safely ahead of their showcase bout. Clarke tipped the scales at 245.2 pounds, while Kane weighed in at 262.7 pounds, giving fans a classic size and power contrast in the big-man slot. Kane arrives as the heavier athlete with serious stopping ability, while Clarke carries the home-country backing and a chance to make a statement in front of a Pretoria crowd.

Beyond the top two fights, the card leans into the launch of the Welterweight Tournament and a string of regional showcase matchups. The welter bracket is built on a mix of unbeaten records, local prospects, and dangerous floaters, with the winner set up for a big step in the PFL Africa pecking order later in the season.