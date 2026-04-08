“Like a Pioneer”: Police Corporal Juliet Ukah Returns to PFL Africa as Ambassador for African Women’s MMA

Police corporal Juliet Ukah will walk back into the cage as one of the standard‑bearers for African women’s MMA when PFL Africa opens its second season at SunBet Arena in Pretoria, South Africa, on 10 April. The unbeaten strawweight contender faces fellow Nigerian Jane “The Slayer” Osigwe in a 115‑pound showcase bout on a card topped by bantamweight champion Nkosi “King” Ndebele against Italy’s Michele Clemente, with heavyweight contender Justin Clarke meeting Senegal’s Abdoulaye Kane in the co‑main event.

Ukah’s rise from police duty to PFL

“Golden Bones” Ukah enters Pretoria at 8‑0 as a professional and 2‑0 under the PFL Africa banner, with previous wins over South Africa’s Ceileigh Niedermayr and Egypt’s Maryam Gaber. She made history in Cape Town in July 2025 by winning the first women’s bout in PFL Africa history, outpointing Niedermayr over three rounds before stopping Gaber via first‑round TKO at the Africa Finals in Benin. Now 26, she is widely promoted as the first African‑born female fighter to sign with the PFL and one of the most visible faces of women’s MMA on the continent.

Fight Night 2025 PFL Africa 4 at Sofitel Le Dome Arena in Cotonnou, Benin, Saturday December 19, 2025. (Jose Peñuela / PFL)

Her day job remains inside the Nigeria Police Force, which she joined in 2018 after drawing inspiration from Chioma Ajunwa, the officer who delivered Nigeria’s first Olympic gold medal in the long jump at the 1996 Atlanta Games. “It’s so special, because yesterday we celebrated Police Day, so it’s a very special day for me. It’s like combining the force and the sport,” Ukah explained, linking her uniformed service to her work in the cage. She added that she feels “so happy coming into a new year and having the PFL come again, and also happy fighting on the first card of the year.”

Ukah’s entry into MMA began on short notice in 2022, when Henry George, who would go on to lead the Nigeria Mixed Martial Arts Federation, asked her to replace another athlete on a card in Cameroon. She has said she “barely knew the rules” and considered walking away before winning that debut.

Fight Night 2025 PFL Africa 4 at Sofitel Le Dome Arena in Cotonnou, Benin, Saturday December 19, 2025. (Jose Peñuela / PFL)

Inside the cage, she has shown a measured, kick‑heavy approach, leaning on leg kicks, counters and solid takedown defence to control three‑round fights. She described the mindset behind that approach simply: “Each fight has its own preparation and game plans.” Asked about tape study for Pretoria, she shrugged off any focus on her rival: “I know nothing much about my opponent,” later adding, “I expect my fans to watch and believe I have come to give them an even better fighter than before.”

PFL Africa

Across from her, 20‑year‑old Osigwe arrives with a 5‑3 record and an interim title from African Knockout (AKO), the promotion launched by former UFC welterweight champion Kamaru Usman. She claimed the AKO women’s bantamweight interim belt by outpointing Morocco’s Sanaa Mandar in Abuja last August and comes into Pretoria on a two‑fight winning streak. Most of her wins have come by TKO or KO, built on pressure, forward movement and volume.

Osigwe will be making both her PFL debut and a shift down to strawweight at 115 pounds, looking to test Ukah’s composure with pace and combinations. She prefers to surge into the pocket and throw in bunches, forcing reactions and trying to break opponents’ rhythm, a contrast to Ukah’s longer, kick‑based game. That clash of styles, paired with Osigwe’s youth and recent momentum, gives her a chance to disrupt an unbeaten run on a major platform.

Pride, pioneers and a Nigerian showdown

Fight Night 2025 PFL Africa 4 at Sofitel Le Dome Arena in Cotonnou, Benin, Saturday December 19, 2025. (Jose Peñuela / PFL)

For Ukah, sharing the stage with another Nigerian carries emotional weight as well as competitive risk. “It’s a great pleasure, not just having only me on the card but having other Nigerians too,” she said. “It’s an honour because I started it, so starting it, it’s a joy for me to train others and also have others coming up.” That sense of responsibility feeds into how she views her role: “I would say, for example, I’m like a pioneer, an ambassador for all women in martial arts in Africa and Nigeria… It’s something that reminds me I need to work hard every day to keep that standard going.”

A PFL ÁFRICA CHEGOU! 👏​



Juliet Ukah abre os trabalho da PFL África vencendo Ceileigh Smiley Niedermayr na decisão unânime. 🥊​🥋​📺​#PFLNoCombate pic.twitter.com/JtV0ZiQIMY — Combate (@combate) July 19, 2025

Her message to Osigwe stays in line with her low‑key public persona. “I don’t have much to say for my opponent, just make sure you are preparing well,” Ukah offered, before turning again to the people watching. “For the fans, I believe it’s not just going to be about me. There are going to be other girls flying the flag of Nigeria, both in the police and also as civilians.” With one police corporal defending perfect form and a 20‑year‑old finisher chasing a breakout win, their strawweight meeting has a strong chance of stealing attention on a night built around Ndebele vs. Clemente and Clarke vs. Kane in Pretoria.