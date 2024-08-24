PFL 9 2024 Playoffs: Results and Highlights
Live from Washington DC, PFL 9 2024 Playoffs went down on Friday night featuring semi-final matchups in the welterweight and featherweight divisions. Let’s take a look at the results and highlights for PFL 9 2024.
PFL 9 2024 Highlights
In the featherweight main event, PFL champion Brendan Loughnane continued his quest for a second PFL championship. The British fighter secured his spot in the finals by defeating UFC veteran Kai Kamaka III over three rounds.
Russia’s Timur Khizriev defeated Gabriel Braga to remain with a perfect spotless record and improve to 17-0. The Dagestani athlete has a smothering top game and dangerous hands
Now, in the finals at 145 pounds with one million dollars on the line, Brendan Loughnane will face Timur Khizriev later this year.
The Russian athlete Magomed Umalatov kept his perfect record intact as he defeated Neiman Gracie by decision. The unbeaten Shamil Musaev defeated ONE standout Murad Ramazanov.
Later this year, with one million dollars on the line, in the PFL welterweight final, Magomed Umalatov will face Shamil Musaev. One of these undefeated fighters will receive their first career loss.
PFL 9 2024 Results
- Featherweight Semifinal Main Event: Brendan Loughnane def. Kai Kamaka III by Split Decision (29-28, 28-29, 30-27)
- Welterweight Semifinal Co-Main Event: Magomed Umalatov def. Neiman Gracie by Unanimous Decision (30-27, 29-28, 29-28)
- Featherweight Semifinal: Timur Khizriev def. Gabriel Braga by Split Decision (28-29, 30-27, 30-27)
- Welterweight Semifinal: Shamil Musaev def. Murad Ramazanov by Unanimous Decision (29-28, 30-27, 30-27)
- Welterweight: Mukhamed Berkhamov def. Ray Cooper III by Split Decision (29-28, 28-29, 29-28)
- Featherweight: Enrique Barzola def. Tyler Diamond by Unanimous Decision (29-28, 29-28, 29-28)
- Featherweight: Jose Perez def. Jesse Stirn by Unanimous Decision (29-28, 30-27, 30-27)
- Heavyweight: Maxwell Djantou Nana def. Kent Mafileo by KO (Punch): Round 2 – 4:50
- Welterweight: Shido Boris Esperança def. Tyler Hill by TKO (Punches): Round 1 – 3:31