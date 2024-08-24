PFL 9 2024 Playoffs: Results and Highlights

Live from Washington DC, PFL 9 2024 Playoffs went down on Friday night featuring semi-final matchups in the welterweight and featherweight divisions. Let’s take a look at the results and highlights for PFL 9 2024.

PFL 9 2024 Highlights

In the featherweight main event, PFL champion Brendan Loughnane continued his quest for a second PFL championship. The British fighter secured his spot in the finals by defeating UFC veteran Kai Kamaka III over three rounds.

The king of violence 🩸 pic.twitter.com/CaMtDIIGqf — Brendan Loughnane (@BrendanMMA) August 24, 2024

Russia’s Timur Khizriev defeated Gabriel Braga to remain with a perfect spotless record and improve to 17-0. The Dagestani athlete has a smothering top game and dangerous hands

Gabriel Braga tentou, mas não conseguiu sua vaga na final da categoria peso-pena. Vitória do russo Timur Khizriev, por decisão dividida. Valeu pela batalha, Gabriel! 🇧🇷😢#PFLnoCombate pic.twitter.com/44PmNwUXee — Combate (@combate) August 24, 2024

Now, in the finals at 145 pounds with one million dollars on the line, Brendan Loughnane will face Timur Khizriev later this year.

The Russian athlete Magomed Umalatov kept his perfect record intact as he defeated Neiman Gracie by decision. The unbeaten Shamil Musaev defeated ONE standout Murad Ramazanov.

Não foi a noite do Brasil. Mais uma eliminação, e para outro russo. Dessa vez Magomed Umalatov vence Neiman Gracie, por decisão unânime, e vai encarar o compatriota Shamil Musaev na final dos meios-médios da temporada. 🇧🇷😭#PFLnoCombate pic.twitter.com/LDswSNWL5p — Combate (@combate) August 24, 2024

Later this year, with one million dollars on the line, in the PFL welterweight final, Magomed Umalatov will face Shamil Musaev. One of these undefeated fighters will receive their first career loss.

PFL 9 2024 Results