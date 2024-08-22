Video – Francis Ngannou faces off with Renan Ferreira after emotional outburst pre-PFL debut

ByRoss Markey
Former undisputed heavyweight UFC champion, Francis Ngannou finally came face-to-face with incoming foe, Renan Ferreira ahead of his PFL (Professional Fighters League) debut against the Brazilian in Saudi Arabia later this annum, where he struggled to hold back tears whilst discussing the tragic passing of his son earlier this year.

Ngannou, a former undisputed heavyweight champion under the banner of the UFC, has yet to compete in mixed martial arts since he successfully unified the promotional titles against then-interim champion, Ciryl Gane back in 2022.

Handing the Frenchman his first professional loss, Cameroonian favorite, Ngannou landed a unanimous decision win over the former, before departing the promotion to sign with the PFL the following annum.

Francis Ngannou emotional discussing passing of late son, Kobe

And finally slated for his first venture to the SmartCage following a pair of professional boxing matches against former world championship winning duo, Tyson Fury and Anthony Joshua, Ngannou featured at a pre-fight press conference today ahead of his clash with Ferreira in October.

“FIghting for me is a lifestyle,” Francis Ngannou told assembled media ahead of his PFL MMA debut. “I questioned myself if I should continue or retire, but I didn’t want my son to be the reason for me to do that.”

“It becomes a new purpose for me,” Francis Ngannou explained. “I decided to make a positive out of his 15 months of living. To find strength out of him, as a motivation, to keep going instead of quitting. I think this is the best way of honoring him.”

In his most recent appearance under the PFL banner, Ferreira won an inaugural Super Belt in a heavyweight title fight against Bellator MMA champion, Ryan Bader, laying waste to the former UFC light heavyweight contender with a blistering opening round knockout win in Riyadh, earning a fight against Batie knockout artist, Ngannou.

