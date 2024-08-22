PFL CEO Peter Murray open to signing Muhammad Mokaev: ‘When I look at a kid like that, that’s an opportunity’

PFL CEO, Peter Murray has described the potential signing of UFC veteran, Muhamamd Mokaev to a rumored deal with the promotion, as an “opportunity” worth taking — as the unbeaten star looks to kickstart his career once more following his Octagon exit.

Mokaev, a former top contender under the banner of the UFC in the promotion’s flyweight ranks, most recently competed at the end of July, landing a close decision win over fellow contender and bitter rival, Manel Kape in Manchester, England.

However, in the immediate aftermath of his win, the unbeaten Muhammad Mokaev confirmed that he had completed his contractual obligations with the UFC, and despite remaining hopeful of striking a new deal — promotional boss, Dana White revealed he would not be rewarded with a fresh contract and would be handed his walking papers to boot.

Muhammad Mokaev draws more links to potential PFL move

Linked with a slew of potential moves including a landing in the SmartCage with the PFL, and a return his former stomping ground in Middle Eastern-based organization, Brave CF — Mokaev’s chances of remaining in North America have been boosted via Murray’s recent comments.

“I do think the flyweight category is something we will be getting into in the future,” Peter Murray told Sherdog during a recent interview. “I know our guys are looking at it. You look at fighters like Muhammad Mokaev; he’s a 13-0 flyweight from Dagestan. This kid has the second-longest winning streak in UFC flyweight history. He was 23-0 as an amateur. When I look at a kid like that, that’s an opportunity.”

EXCLUSIVE: I spoke with @PFLMMA CEO @PeteMurrayPFL as we discussed the PFL’s future plans to open up more weight classes and how he feels @muhammadmokaev could be the future face of the company at 125 pounds.



Up now on @sherdogdotcom: https://t.co/y23HgCyUN8 — Mike Pendleton (@MP2310) August 22, 2024

I believe Muhammad Mokaev could absolutely be the future face of flyweights within the Professional FIghters League, should that be a weight class we open up in the Global Season or within our Bellator platform,” Murray explained. “It’s absolutely something we’re looking at and this kid is impressive.”