Petr Yan vs. Deiveson Figueiredo – Odds and Match preview

The upcoming UFC fight between Petr Yan and Deiveson Figueiredo is set to take place on November 23, 2024, at UFC Fight Night in Macau. This highly anticipated bantamweight clash has significant implications for the division’s title picture. Bantamweight might be the most competitive division in MMA and the UFC.

Petr Yan vs. Deiveson Figueiredo – Odds

Based on the current betting odds, Petr Yan is considered the favorite to win the upcoming fight against Deiveson Figueiredo. Most bookmakers have Yan as a -250 to -325 favorite, which implies about a 70-75% chance of victory.

‘God of War’ Figueiredo, on the other hand, is listed as the underdog with odds ranging from +200 to +260, suggesting roughly a 25-30% chance of winning. These odds indicate that the betting markets view Yan as the more likely winner, but they still give Figueiredo a reasonable chance of pulling off an upset.

Petr Yan vs. Deiveson Figueiredo

Russia’s Petr Yan, the former bantamweight champion, is known for his pressure-fighting style and combination-heavy striking with a Muay Thai background. He’s a well-rounded fighter with excellent defensive skills, good grappling abilities, and impressive speed. Yan has only lost to top-tier opponents in his career.

Deiveson Figueiredo, on the other hand, is a former flyweight champion who has recently moved up to the bantamweight division. He brings a wild striking style into fights as he looks to land heavy bombs. Figueiredo won his flyweight title with a second-round knockout, demonstrating his power.

Currently ranked #5 in the bantamweight division, Figueiredo is looking to cement his place as a top contender in his new weight class. He’s coming off a dominant performance against Chito Vera, which has boosted his stock in the division. For Yan, this fight represents an opportunity to bounce back from recent losses and reassert himself as a title contender.

Yan’s Muay Thai striking will be pitted against ‘God of War’ Figueiredo’s wild and heavy punches. However, both fighters are well-rounded enough to compete in all areas, which could lead to a dynamic and unpredictable fight.

The winner of this bout will likely find themselves in a prime position for a title shot or at least a number-one contender match. Given the competitive nature of the bantamweight division, this fight could very well determine the next challenger for the 135-pound championship.

The current UFC Bantamweight Champion is Merab Dvalishvili. He won the title by defeating Sean O’Malley via unanimous decision at UFC 306 on September 14, 2024. Top contenders include the former champion Sean O’Malley, the top-ranked Cory Sandhagen, and the dangerous Umar Nurmagomedov, who is a cousin of Khabib. The bantamweight division is highly competitive, with several skilled fighters vying for a title shot.